Game Notes: Louisville Bats (20-31) at Durham Bulls (31-19)

Louisville Bats (20-31) at Durham Bulls (31-19)

RHP Rob Wooten (0-1, 18.69) vs. RHP Aaron Slegers (2-1, 6.21)

7:05 PM | Wednesday, May 29, 2019 | Durham Bulls Athletic Park

LISTEN: Nick Curran, 790 KRD; iHeartRadio.com; iHeart app

TONIGHT'S GAME: The Bats and Bulls play the middle game of a three-game series at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, with Louisville looking for its first win against Durham in 2019. Last night, LOU lost its modest 2-game winning streak with a series-opening loss, falling to 6-10 in series openers this season. Tonight, right-hander Rob Wooten takes the mound for the Bats in the same city where he played his college ball, pitching for the University of North Carolina Tar Heels from 2005-08.

I FEEL NINE: Third baseman Christian Colon went 1-for-4 with an RBI on Tuesday night, extending his hitting streak to 9 games, which is a new team-high for Louisville this season. Over the course of the streak which started on May 19, Colon is batting .444 (16-for-36) with 2 doubles, 2 home runs, 6 RBI and an OPS of 1.154. The streak includes a 5-hit game on May 26, becoming the second LOU player to do that this season after Josh VanMeter did it exactly a month prior vs. Norfolk.

DIFF'RENT STREAKS: Rob Refsnyder had his 8-game hitting streak snapped with an 0-for-4 night, and Blake Trahan had his 4-game streak snapped as well. In addition to Colon extending his individual-best hit streak, so did Brian O'Grady (7 games) and Aristides Aquino (6) in Tuesday night's game against Durham.

AGAINST DURHAM: Louisville and Durham will meet in just 2 more games this season, tonight and Thursday night. The Bats are looking to win their first game against the Bulls since June 20 last season at Louisville Slugger Field, hoping to snap a 5-game losing streak against the IL South Division's first place team dating back to last season. In the 4 matchups so far this season, DUR has outscored LOU 42-11.

TRANSACTIONS: Louisville added to its roster right-hander Tristan Archer, who made his Bats debut last night in the sixth inning, recording a strikeout in one-third of an inning. The 28-year-old was acquired in exchange for cash from the Milwaukee Brewers on May 27. In a corresponding move, RHP Wendolyn Bautista was transferred back to Class AA Chattanooga after recording a 3-inning save in his lone 2019 Bats appearance in Monday's 10-6 win.

ANOTHER MOVE: The Reds announced that LHP Cody Reed suffered a left MCL sprain and is not expected to throw for 10-14 days. Because he was added to Cincinnati's roster on Monday as the 26th man for the doubleheader, the relief pitcher will be added to Louisville's injured list rather than the big league club's, joining infielders Luis Gonzalez and Hernan Iribarren.

WHAT WOULD YOU SAY YOU DO HERE?: Infielder Alberti Chavez made his second pitching appearance for Louisville this season, pitching 2.0 innings on both May 25 and last night. He made 2 career pitching apps, one in 2017 and another last season, coming into this season, matching that total within the past week. Chavez has actually pitched in more games than he's batted, starting at second base on May 24.

THE ODD-EVEN ANOMALY: Through 51 games this season, the Bats have been outscored in each of the "odd" innings (1-3-5-7-9-11), but have outscored their opponents in each of the "even" innings (2-4-6-8-10). LOU's worst inning by run differential has been the 1st (-36) and its best inning has been the 8th (+11).

