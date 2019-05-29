Mets Home Runs Not Enough in 6-4 Loss to the Bisons on Wednesday Night

May 29, 2019 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release





Buffalo, NY - The Syracuse Mets scored four runs on just two hits but ran out of fortune as the Buffalo Bisons used a four-run eighth inning to beat the Mets, 6-4, on Wednesday night at Sahlen Field. Both Syracuse hits were home runs, giving the Mets 28 homers in their last 14 games.

Syracuse (26-25) started the scoring in the top of third inning. David Thompson walked, moved to second on a groundout, to third on a wild pitch, and scored on an Arismendy Alcantara groundout to second for a 1-0 lead.

The Mets extended their lead in the fourth. Rubén Tejada hit the second pitch of the inning over the left-center field fence to push the lead to two. Three batters later, Dilson Herrera walked, and Luis Guillorme hit a two-run home run to extend the lead to 4-0.

Buffalo (21-27) started the comeback in the bottom sixth. Andy Burns doubled to start the inning and scored two batters later on Anthony Alford's double. Alford moved to third on a passed ball and scored when Socrates Brito grounded out to cut the Mets advantage to two, 4-2.

Those were the only runs allowed by Syracuse starting pitcher Walker Lockett. In six innings pitched, the right-hander allowed three hits and only one earned run while striking out two batters and not giving up a walk.

The Herd completed the comeback in the eighth. Reese McGuire walked, and Burns singled. After a strikeout, Alford doubled to the center-field wall to score both runners and tie the game, 4-4. Then, Brito hit the first pitch he saw out of the ballpark for a two-run home run to center field, giving the Bisons a 6-4 lead.

Syracuse and Buffalo close out their three-game series on Thursday morning. RHP Chris Mazza is set to start for the Mets opposite LHP Ryan Feierabend for the Bisons. First pitch is scheduled for 10:35 a.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.