Stripers Club Mud Hens, 9-4

TOLEDO, OH. - The Gwinnett Stripers (30-22) broke a two-game slide with a 9-4 win over the Toledo Mud Hens (19-30) Wednesday afternoon in game two of the three game series at Fifth Third Field. Sean Kazmar Jr. and Ryan LaMarre combined for eight of the 12 Gwinnett hits and drove in seven of the nine runs.

Scoring Recap: A solo homer by Kazmar Jr. (7) off Gregory Soto in the top of the second got the scoring going. However, Toledo tied it in the bottom of the second on an RBI double from Danny Pinero off Gwinnett starter Huascar Ynoa. The Stripers pulled out to a 4-1 lead with a three-run top of the fourth highlighted by a two-RBI double by Kazmar Jr. and an RBI single by LaMarre. In the bottom of the fourth, Pete Kozma tied the game at four with a bases-loaded triple off Ynoa. Gwinnett would take a 5-4 lead in the fifth on a sac fly to center by Pedro Florimon. The Stripers then added four in the top of the sixth off reliever Matt Hall by sending 10 men to the plate. LaMarre's two-RBI single was the big hit of that half inning.

Stripers Stats: Ynoa worked 3.1 innings in his second Gwinnett start. He allowed six hits, four earned runs and four walks while striking out five. Wes Parsons (W, 1-0) got the win with 2.2 scoreless innings while striking out four. The duo of Chad Sobotka and Rafael De Paula combined for the final 3.0 innings of scoreless baseball with two hits and four strikeouts. Kazmar Jr. was 4-for-4 on the day from the clean-up spot with a homer, a double and four RBIs. LaMarre went 4-for-5 with three RBIs.

Mud Hens Stats: Soto worked 3.0 innings with five hits and four runs in his Toledo debut. Hall (L, 3-3) was tagged for five hits and five runs (four earned) in 2.2 innings of work. The bullpen trio of Jose Cisnero, Bryan Garcia and Caleb Thielbar pitched the final 3.1 innings without giving up a run. At the plate, Danny Woodrow and Willi Castro were each 2-for-5 and Jacob Robson was 2-for-3. Kozma drove in three with the fourth inning triple and was 1-for-4.

Postgame Notes: Kazmar Jr. extended his RBI streak to six games. Rafael Ortega singled in the top of the third to up his hitting streak to 10 games. Travis Demeritte's on-base streak is now at an International League best 31 games after a walk and a single. Additionally, he is riding a seven-game hitting streak.

Next Game (Thursday, May 30): Gwinnett at Toledo, 6:35 p.m. at Fifth Third Field. RHP Kyle Wright (3-2, 7.57 ERA) for the Stripers vs. RHP Spenser Watkins (4-0, 5.64 ERA) for the Mud Hens. Radio Broadcast: 6:20 p.m. on 97.7 and 93.5 FM "The Other Side of the River."

