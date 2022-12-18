Brassard Scores Goal as Mariners Sweep Thunder

GLENS FALLS, NY - Francois Brassard made 22 saves to earn his fourth win of the season on Sunday afternoon against Adirondack, but it was his offense that was the story. With 19.5 seconds left in the third period and the Thunder net empty, Brassard became the first Mariners goalie to score a goal, hitting the empty net to seal the 5-2 victory. The Mariners won their fifth straight road game, and finished December with a 5-0-0 record against Adirondack.

A line composed of all University of Maine alumni connected for the game's first goal just 2:10 in. Mitch Fossier ripped a pass from the right wing circle to Tim Doherty in the slot, and Doherty cashed in the rebound off the pad of Thunder goalie Isaac Poulter to make it 1-0 Mariners. At 5:57 of the frame, Reid Stefanson snuck one between Poulter's pads down to his left to double the lead to 2-0. Late in the frame, the Thunder got on the board when Colin Long found himself alone in front of Francois Brassard and beat his glove side, cutting the Maine lead back to one.

Leading 2-1 early in the 2nd, the Mariners cashed in on the power play when Nick Master deflected home a drive from Grant Gabriele at 3:13, giving Master his second straight game with a power play goal. It remained 3-1 Mariners until the late stages of the middle frame when defenseman Ryan Da Silva ripped a shot from the right faceoff circle off two posts and in behind Brassard to make it a one-goal game again. For the second day in a row, the Mariners carried a 3-2 lead into the third.

Like Saturday night, the Mariners played a strong third with their one goal lead, outshooting Adirondack, 14-7. They added a pair of empty netters to seal it, starting with Nick Jermain at 18:54. Brassard, who had made an attempt at the empty net moments early, drilled the it from just outside his goal crease at 19:40.

The Mariners (12-10-1-0) now travel to Reading, PA for one final game before the holiday break, on Wednesday night at Santander Arena at 7 PM against the Royals. They return home on Wednesday, December 28th for a matinee game at 1 PM against the Worcester Railers, the first meeting in the 2022-23 VIP Rivalry Cup, presented by VIP Tires & Service. It's also Kid's Club Day, presented by Oakhurst featuring a postgame open skate.

