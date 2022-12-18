Grizzlies Ride to Victory with Parik Shutout

West Valley City, Utah - The Grizzlies defeated the Mavericks 3-0 on Sunday afternoon thanks to a 32-save shutout from goaltender Lukas Parik.

Utah hosted Kansas City in the second game of a two-game set on Sunday, looking to build upon last night's offensive explosion in which they won 6-3.

Lukas Parik got the start in net for the Grizzlies, having a record of 2-4, a GAA of 2.85, and a save percentage of .912 on the season coming into the contest. Shane Starrett got the nod in net for the Mavericks. Starrett saw some action last night in relief of teammate Callum Booth, stopping 4 of 5 shots. He entered play with a record of 5-3-2, a GAA of 2.89, and a .904 save percentage.

Kansas City had a power play chance 2:56 into the first period after Utah's Vladislav Mikhalchuk got two minutes for charging, but the Grizzlies penalty kill stood strong and got the kill. Shortly after, the Grizz would get a power play chance of their own, as Marc McNulty would go to the box on an interference minor - but KC's penalty kill was up to the task and got the stop. Play was back and forth with both teams getting a few chances, and with less than a minute to go in the period, the play would start to get physical - and Utah's Tyler Penner would go to the box on a minor high sticking infraction. Despite the Mavericks outshooting the Grizzlies 13-6 at the end of the period, the game was scoreless heading into the second frame.

After killing the remaining time on the Penner penalty, Utah got the scoring started 2:17 into the second period on a beautiful backhand goal by Vladislav Mikhalchuk - his third of the season. Cory Thomas picked up an assist on the goal. 3:32 into the period. 15:10 into the period Utah struck once again and took a 2-0 lead on a deflection by Tyler Penner off of a shot by Connor McDonald. James Sharer also notched an assist on the goal. The Grizzlies headed into the third period with a 2-0 lead.

Utah would put the game to rest after Keaton Jameson scored a miraculous goal, batting the puck out of midair to make it a 3-0 game. James Shearer and Dakota Raabe earned an assist on the goal.Raabe now has 3 goals and 8 assists in his last 10 games. Lukas Parik stopped all 32 shots he faced en route to his first shutout of the season and first-star honors. Vladislav Mikhalchuk was the second star of the game after notching the game-winning goal, and James Shearer earned third-star honors after notching two assists.

Utah improves to 11-12 on the season and will now turn their attention to the Idaho Steelheads, with games at Idaho Central Arena on December 21, and 23, at 7:10 PM MST. Catch Grizzlies hockey all season long on FloSports and YouTube.

3 Stars

1. Lukas Parik (Utah) - 32 save shutout.

2. Vladislav Mikhalchuk (Utah) - 1 goal.

3. James Shearer (Utah) - 2 assist.

