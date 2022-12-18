Tyler Wall Recalled, Martin Haš Reassigned by Hershey

December 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that goaltender Tyler Wall has been recalled by Hershey and defenseman Martin Haš has been reassigned to South Carolina.

Wall, 24, initially signed with South Carolina ahead of the season before his outstanding performance through eight starts earned him an AHL deal with the Bears on December 14th. The netminder was subsequently assigned to South Carolina the same day. Wall has appeared in nine games between the pipes for the Stingrays, posting a 6-3-0 record along with a 0.902 save percentage and a 3.14 goals against average. The 6-foot-3, 214-pound goaltender was drafted by the New York Rangers in the sixth round, 174th overall, in the 2016 NHL Draft.

The native of Leamington, ON spent the previous two seasons on an NHL contract with the Rangers and was assigned to their AHL and ECHL affiliates in Hartford and Jacksonville. In parts of two seasons with the Hartford Wolf Pack, Wall posted a 4-8-1 record with a 0.866 save percentage and a 3.83 goals against average. Last year in Jacksonville with the Icemen, Wall recorded a 5-3 record with a 2.41 goals against average and a 0.900 save percentage before being sidelined by an injury for the remainder of the season.

Haš, 21, signed an AHL deal with the Bears this past offseason and was assigned to South Carolina before the start of the season. The defenseman was recalled by Hershey for his first AHL stint on December 11th. Haš appeared in 14 games with the Stingrays during his rookie campaign, tallying three points on one goal and two assists. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound blueliner was drafted by Washington in the fifth round, 153rd overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft.

The Stingrays return to action today at 3:05 p.m. to host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits for a single matchup to conclude the week at the North Charleston Coliseum. Don't miss out on the Holiday Market where local vendors and artisans will set up shop around the concourse. Fans will have the opportunity to donate shelf-stable foods for the Harris Teeter Food Drive benefitting the Lowcountry Food Bank.

Save money with group tickets! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.