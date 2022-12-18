Indy Falls to Fort Wayne 5-4

December 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release









FORT WAYNE's MARK RASSELL and Indy Fuel's ALEX WIDEMAN in action

(Indy Fuel) FORT WAYNE's MARK RASSELL and Indy Fuel's ALEX WIDEMAN in action(Indy Fuel)

FORT WAYNE- The Fuel headed to Fort Wayne tonight to finish off the weekend after a win and a loss since Friday. In a high scoring match, as all games between these two teams have been so far this season, the Fuel did not have enough time to complete a comeback and fell to the Komets, 5-4 in regulation.

The game started off with some fireworks as Oliver Cooper and Chase Lang dropped the gloves just thirty seconds into the first period. Both received offsetting fighting major penalties, but Indy's captain Keoni Texeira joined Chase Lang in the penalty box after a minor penalty for a check to the head. Because of the man advantage, The Komets scored first with a power play goal by Anthony Petruzzelli.

Indy's Matthew Barron got his second goal in two nights, scoring first for the Fuel tonight to tie the game with the help of Cliff Watson and Alex Wideman. There were seven more minor penalties handed out between both teams before the first period would end, along with a ten-minute major penalty given to Fort Wayne's Petruzzelli for abuse of an official.

Mark Rassell opened the scoring for the Komets in the second period almost six minutes into the frame. Less than two minutes later Stefano Giliati made it 3-1 for Fort Wayne before Chad Yetman took his second penalty of the season with a tripping call, giving the Komets a chance on the power play that they could not capitalize on.

After a few quiet minutes, the Fuel capitalized on a 3-on-1 breakaway where Chad Yetman was able to collect a great pass from Alex Wideman and score to make it 3-2 late in the second period. That is how the period ended, with the Fuel trailing the Komets by one heading into the third period.

Just over a minute into the third period, Mark Rassell got his second goal of the game while the Komets were still on the power play to make it 4-2. Oliver Cooper tacked on another goal for the Komets a few minutes later to make it 5-2.

The Fuel began the uphill battle after that, scoring at about the halfway mark of the third period. A big scuffle in front of the net resulted in a goal being poked in by Alex Wideman. Nine minutes later, Andrew Bellant closed the gap even further, making it 5-4 with under two minutes left.

Indy pulled their goaltender following a timeout taken by Fort Wayne. After missing two empty net shots, they could not add another one but the Fuel did not have enough time to make the comeback. The Komets took the win, 5-4 in regulation.

The Fuel are back at home again on Friday, December 23 as they host the Cincinnati Cyclones for Festivus and Wintertainment Night beginning at 7 p.m.

