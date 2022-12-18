Americans Fall to Wichita 4-3

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), lost to the Wichita Thunder on Saturday night 4-3, on Ugly Sweater Night in Allen.

The Americans put on a late rally in the third period. Trailing 4-1 late in the final frame, the Americans scored back-to-back power play goals. Zach Pochiro scored his seventh of the season on the power play at 19:18 of the third from Liam Finlay and Hank Crone. Fifteen seconds later Liam Finlay scored his 11th of the year on the power play from Hank Crone and Jack Combs to cut the lead to one goal 4-3. The clock ran out on the Americans as they split the two-game series with Wichita.

"We played hard down the stretch," said Americans defenseman Kris Myllari. "But you can't expect to play 10 minutes out of 60 and get a win. We need to get to work harder in practice next week and then get better results next weekend in Tulsa."

The Americans went two-for-five on the power play, while Wichita was 0-for-7. Logan Flodell was sharp in net for the Americans stopping 35-of-38 Wichita shots. With the loss he drops to 1-7-0 on the year.

The Americans play their final two games before Christmas next weekend in Tulsa. The team returns home on December 30th against Wichita.

POSTGAME SOUND:

"We will continue to work on our power play. We spend time every day in practice, trying to get better. We need to mix things up a bit." Head Coach Chad Costello

"It's frustrating that we put ourselves in that hole and then have to fight back the entire third period." Hank Crone

"It's been tough watching us struggle and not be able to help. I can't wait to get back on the ice with the boys next weekend." Mikael Robidoux

Three Stars:

1. WIC - D. MacPherson

2. WIC - J. Wahlin

3. ALN - L. Flodell

