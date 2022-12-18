Thunder Lose to Mariners, 5-2

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder fell to the Maine Mariners on Sunday inside Cool Insuring Arena, 5-2.

Maine scored two goals in the first 5:57 to take a 2-0 lead over Adirondack. Tim Doherty got to his own rebound and scored his ninth goal of the year for a 1-0 lead just 2:10 into the game. Mitchell Fossier and Nate Kallen were awarded the assists. Reid Stefanson slid the puck through the legs of goaltender Isaac Poulter for his fifth of the year and a 2-0 just 5:57 into the game.

Adirondack responded later in the first period as Colin Long put in his second goal of the year. Ivan Chukarov intercepted the puck just inside the blue line and found Long all alone in front of the net. Long deked and sent the puck over the shoulder of goaltender Francois Brassard with 5:52 to go in the period. Assists were credited to Chukarov and Nick Rivera and the Thunder trailed 2-1 after one period.

Maine scored a power-play goal in the second period to take another two-goal lead. Grant Gabriele sent a shot on net that was tipped into the net for a Mariners' 3-1 advantage. The goal came 3:13 into the middle frame with assists from Matthew Santos and Alex Kile.

Ryan Da Silva fired a shot over the shoulder of Brassard to get the Thunder back within one goal again. Brian Halonen fed Da Silva and his shot hit the cross bar, then the post, and dropped in over the goal line for his first of the year. Assists were given to Halonen and Nick Rivera with 1:08 left in the second and the Thunder were down 3-2 to start the third.

Maine added two empty-net goals in the third period in the 5-2 win. Isaac Poulter stopped 38 of 41 shots in the loss.

