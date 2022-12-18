ECHL Transactions - December 18

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 18, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Nolan Sheeran, F

Reading:

Justin Kapelmaster, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Isaac Poulter, G assigned by Utica

Add Brian Halonen, F assigned from Utica by New Jersey

Add Brandon Schultz, F added to active roster (claimed from Norfolk)

Delete Brandon Schultz, F placed on reserve

Delete Francis Marotte, G placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Brandon Yeamans, F activated from reserve

Delete Philip Lagunov, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Dean Yakura, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Timothy Faulkner, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jamie Dorsey, D placed on reserve

Delete Max Martin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/8)

Maine:

Add Marc-Olivier Duquette, D activated from reserve

Delete Alden Weller, D placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Nolan Walker, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Keith Petruzzelli, G recalled to Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)

Savannah:

Add Isaiah Saville, G activated from reserve

Delete Lynden McCallum, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Matt Madore, G added as EBUG

Add Martin Has, D assigned by Hershey

Delete Tyler Wall, G loaned to Hershey

Toledo:

Delete Donovan Sebrango, D recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit

Delete Kirill Tyutyayev, F recalled by Grand Rapids

Delete Drew Worrad, F recalled by Grand Rapids

Wheeling:

Add Bobby Hampton, F activated from reserve

Delete Sean Josling, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Derek Schaedig, G released as EBUG

Wichita:

Delete Strauss Mann, G recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

Worcester:

Add Jeff Solow, D activated from reserve

Delete Zack Bross, F placed on reserve

