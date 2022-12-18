ECHL Transactions - December 18
December 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, December 18, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Nolan Sheeran, F
Reading:
Justin Kapelmaster, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Isaac Poulter, G assigned by Utica
Add Brian Halonen, F assigned from Utica by New Jersey
Add Brandon Schultz, F added to active roster (claimed from Norfolk)
Delete Brandon Schultz, F placed on reserve
Delete Francis Marotte, G placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Brandon Yeamans, F activated from reserve
Delete Philip Lagunov, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Dean Yakura, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Timothy Faulkner, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jamie Dorsey, D placed on reserve
Delete Max Martin, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/8)
Maine:
Add Marc-Olivier Duquette, D activated from reserve
Delete Alden Weller, D placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Nolan Walker, F assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Keith Petruzzelli, G recalled to Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)
Savannah:
Add Isaiah Saville, G activated from reserve
Delete Lynden McCallum, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Matt Madore, G added as EBUG
Add Martin Has, D assigned by Hershey
Delete Tyler Wall, G loaned to Hershey
Toledo:
Delete Donovan Sebrango, D recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit
Delete Kirill Tyutyayev, F recalled by Grand Rapids
Delete Drew Worrad, F recalled by Grand Rapids
Wheeling:
Add Bobby Hampton, F activated from reserve
Delete Sean Josling, F recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Derek Schaedig, G released as EBUG
Wichita:
Delete Strauss Mann, G recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)
Worcester:
Add Jeff Solow, D activated from reserve
Delete Zack Bross, F placed on reserve
