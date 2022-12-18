Rabbits Fall Short in Comeback Effort in Loss to Stingrays

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - Despite a third period goal by Josh McKechney, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits fell short in their comeback effort as they fell 4-3 to the South Carolina Stingrays on Sunday afternoon.

South Carolina started the game with early offensive zone pressure and were rewarded with a power-play goal at 8:50 from Josh Wilkins. Greenville responded at 10:12, as Ayden MacDonald slid the puck to Tanner Eberle before Eberle returned the favor for MacDonald to shoot and score his third of the season and second in two games. Later in the frame, at 15:24, Eberle scored a goal of his own, tipping in a Bobby Russell power-play shot for his eighth of the season and the 2-1 lead. With just 32 second left in the period, South Carolina tied the game as Carter Allen scored from atop the formation to send the game into the intermission with a 2-2 score-line.

The Stingrays carried momentum from the late-period goal into the second period, as they added another goal, a tally from Bear Hughes at 56 seconds into the frame, for the 3-2 advantage. Late in the period, Swamp Rabbits newcomer Tim Faulkner, playing in his first ECHL game, dropped the gloves with South Carolina's Sean Gulka, as tensions boiled over.

South Carolina jumped into the lead with a goal just 36 seconds into the final period, as Anthony Del Gaizo one-timed a power-play goal for a 4-2 score. At the 7:00 mark, Josh McKechney scored his first since being traded to the Swamp Rabbits last week after his shot was tipped by a Stingrays defender into the net. Despite a late surge of offensive chances for Greenville, the Swamp Rabbits fell 4-3 at the final horn.

With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits fall to 12-7-5-0 while the Stingrays improve to 14-5-1-1.

The Swamp Rabbits travel to Gas South Arena in Duluth, GA on Thursday, December 22 for a 7 p.m. meeting with the Atlanta Gladiators. Swamp Rabbits tickets can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Box Office.

