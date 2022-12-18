Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Swamp Rabbits, December 18 at 3:05 PM

December 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







December 18, 2022 | North Charleston Coliseum | 3:05 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Mixlr

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 2:45 p.m

The South Carolina Stingrays continue their 2022-23 campaign today as they host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the North Charleston Coliseum. Tonight's contest will be the second of four contests in a six-day span.

LAST TIME OUT

The South Carolina Stingrays and Savannah Ghost Pirates faced off on Saturday night at the North Charleston Coliseum. Following the first 20 minutes of play, the Stingrays outshot the Ghost Pirates 13-8 in a scoreless contest. Mario Culina made eight saves before an equipment malfunction of the zamboni forced a suspension of the final two periods. The game will be made up at a later date.

ALL-TIME SERIES

South Carolina has an overall record of 91-47-16-11 in 165 all-time regular-season meetings with the Swamp Rabbits. This season, the two teams will square off six more times this season beginning tonight. The two teams have split the first four games of the season series, winning two games apiece.

SECOND PERIOD WARRIORS

The Stingrays have thrived in the second period of their games this season. South Carolina's 33 goals in the second period is the second most in the ECHL and their average of 1.65 goals scored in the middle stanza is the best in the league. The Stingrays have outscored opponents by 15 goals in the second period this season.

GAMES IN HAND

South Carolina enters today's contest playing the least amount of games in the ECHL. Despite playing 20 games through this point in the season, the Stingrays are one of the top teams in the league and are only three points behind Florida in the South Division with two games in hand.

BEDNARD RETURNS

A familiar face returns to the North Charleston Coliseum for today's game in a Greenville uniform. Goaltender Ryan Bednard spent the first two years of his career in Greenville before joining the Stingrays last season on an AHL contract with the Hershey Bears. In 35 appearances with South Carolina last year, Bednard posted a 14-18-3-0 record with a 3.10 goals against average and a 0.900 save percentage.

Upcoming 5-Game Schedule

South Carolina at Atlanta - Tuesday, December 20 at 7:00 p.m.

South Carolina at Savannah - Thursday, December 22 at 7:00 p.m.

Norfolk at South Carolina - Wednesday, December 28 at 7:05 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina - Saturday, December 31 at 6:05 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina - Wednesday, January 4 at 3:05 p.m.

