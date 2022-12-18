Down by 2, Cyclones Rally for 5-4 Overtime Win

Cincinnati Cyclones celebrate after a goal against the Wheeling Nailers

Wheeling, WV - With less than seven minutes remaining in regulation, the Cyclones fought back from a two goal deficit to force overtime, where Matt McLeod completed the comeback effort for a 5-4 overtime win over the Wheeling Nailers.

Cincinnati is 15-4-2-2 on the season and have won all four meetings against the Nailers so far this season. Wheeling has dropped four consecutive games and sit 11-13-1-0.

- Andrusiak (5) continued his torrid pace, scoring his fourth goal in as many games 11:31 into the first. After Wheeling's Taylor Gauthier denied his initial shot, Andrusiak recovered the puck for a second chance in the bottom half of the right circle.

- Bobby Hampton would tie the game, getting past Beck Warm with 3:30 to play in the first after receiving a pass from Samuel Tremblay.

- The Nailers went on to build a 3-1 lead on a second period power play goal by Matt Alfaro, followed by Tyler Drevitch scoring midway through thee period.

- Matt Berry (4) pulled the 'Clones within a goal at the 17:56 mark of the second. The veteran winger pulled the puck in over the right wing side before curling toward the goal, getting the puck to lob through traffic at the crease, beating Gauthier for the 3-2 score heading into the third.

- Wheeling's Cedric Desruisseaux put the Nailers back up by two on a power play goal 12:19 into the third, shooting through the legs of Warm. The goal was quickly followed by Sean Allen drawing a penalty to get the 'Clones back on the man advantage.

- Andrusiak ignited the team's rally, jumping on a puck pulled to the right side from behind the goal and ripping it by Gauthier. Justin Vaive (10) followed the act two minutes later from his office; crashing the crease and striking through the Nailers' defense and goaltender to tie the game with 4:14 left.

- After forcing overtime, the Cyclones completed their comeback 2:24 into three-on-three. Caporusso skated through center before dropping the puck to McLeod (6). The speedy winger raced into the right wing and scored through Gauthier's five hole, guiding the Cyclones to their 5-4 rally-completing win.

- Cincinnati's four game road trip continues Wednesday evening in a meeting with the Kalamazoo Wings.

