Growlers Rattled by Railers 4-1

The Newfoundland Growlers dropped their second game in as many days to the Worcester Railers in a 4-1 loss on Sunday evening at DCU Center.

Nolan Walker notched the lone Newfoundland goal early in the 2nd but Worcester goaltender Henrik Tikkanen stole the show with 33 saves to secure the victory.

Newfoundland next play on December 27 on the road against the Toledo Walleye.

Three Stars:

1. WOR - H. Tikkanen

2. WOR - A. Repaci

3. WOR - N. Vesey

