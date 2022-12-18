Growlers Rattled by Railers 4-1
December 18, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers dropped their second game in as many days to the Worcester Railers in a 4-1 loss on Sunday evening at DCU Center.
Nolan Walker notched the lone Newfoundland goal early in the 2nd but Worcester goaltender Henrik Tikkanen stole the show with 33 saves to secure the victory.
Newfoundland next play on December 27 on the road against the Toledo Walleye.
Three Stars:
1. WOR - H. Tikkanen
2. WOR - A. Repaci
3. WOR - N. Vesey
Check out the Newfoundland Growlers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 18, 2022
- Railers Sweep Newfoundland out of Worcester, 4-1 - Worcester Railers HC
- Stingrays Hold on in 4-3 Defeat of Greenville - South Carolina Stingrays
- Rabbits Fall Short in Comeback Effort in Loss to Stingrays - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Thunder Lose to Mariners, 5-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- Growlers Rattled by Railers 4-1 - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - December 18 - ECHL
- Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Swamp Rabbits, December 18 at 3:05 PM - South Carolina Stingrays
- Tyler Wall Recalled, Martin Haš Reassigned by Hershey - South Carolina Stingrays
- Brassard Scores Goal as Mariners Sweep Thunder - Maine Mariners
- Americans Fall to Wichita 4-3 - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Newfoundland Growlers Stories
- Growlers Rattled by Railers 4-1
- Growlers Rocked by Railers 8-3
- Growlers Trump Thunder 5-1
- Growlers Sweep Heartlanders with 4-3 OT Win
- Growlers Tackle Heartlanders 3-2 in OT