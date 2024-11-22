Branden Carlson Records 25 PTS & 10 REB Double-Double in Win over Legends!

November 22, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Oklahoma City Blue YouTube Video







• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from November 22, 2024

Windy City Fight Back to Earn First Home Win - Windy City Bulls

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.