Brad Barone Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to announce goaltender Brad Barone has been selected as the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Nov. 22-28. It is the first time in his career that Barone has earned the weekly honor.

Barone, 30, went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.41 goals-against average and a save percentage of .965 in two appearances last week. The netminder stopped all 32 shots he faced in a 1-0 overtime win at Atlanta on Tuesday for just the second shutout of his ECHL career, and made 50 saves in a 4-3 shootout win against Norfolk on Saturday, matching his previous ECHL career-best.

A native of Medfield, Massachusetts, Barone is 6-3-0 in 10 appearances this season while ranking third in the ECHL with a .945 save percentage and fifth with a 2.03 GAA.

Barone is 23-17-7 in 56 career ECHL appearances with two shutouts, a 2.91 GAA and a save percentage of .908.

Barone has also played professionally in 109 games in the Southern Professional Hockey League, going 51-41-7 with a 2.72 GAA, a .917 save percentage and four shutouts, along with 13 games in the Federal Prospects Hockey League.

Prior to turning pro, the netminder played at Boston College.

Orlando Solar Bears ECHL Goaltender of the Week History:

John Curry - Jan. 14-20, 2013

John Curry - Nov. 4-10, 2013

Garret Sparks - Feb. 2-8, 2015

Cal Heeter - Nov. 20-26, 2017

Martin Ouellette - Feb. 4-10, 2019

Clint Windsor - Nov. 4-10, 2019

Clint Windsor - Feb. 22-28, 2021

Clint Windsor - March 1-7, 2021

Clint Windsor - April 5-11, 2021

Clint Windsor - May 17-23, 2021

Brad Barone - Nov. 22-28, 2021

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears visit the Jacksonville Icemen on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The Solar Bears return home to host the Icemen on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for Mental Health Awareness Night, presented by AdventHealth. The game also serves as Thirsty Thursday, featuring $5 domestic draft beer specials during the game.

