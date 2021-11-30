Oilers Sign Defenseman Kyle Soper and Goaltender Kai Edmonds

November 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Anaheim Ducks, announced Tuesday the signing of rookie defenseman Kyle Soper and rookie goaltender Kai Edmonds.

Soper, 23, joins the Oilers and his older brother, Jimmy Soper, from the Macon Mayhem, where the rookie has six points (3G, 3A) in 12 games. The Waterloo, ON native also appeared in one game with Greenville of the ECHL.

"Kyle gives us a seventh defenseman after playing with six since Larose left," said head coach Rob Murray. "He has played well for Zac Desjardins in Macon this year, and he'll join his brother who has had a great year for us."

The 6'0 175 lbs. defenseman collected 71 points (28G, 43A) in 72 games in the PJCHL with the Wellesley Applejacks.

Edmonds, 21, comes to Tulsa from Evansville of the SPHL, where the rookie goaltender has a 1.77 GAA, .940 save percentage and a 2-2-0-0 record through four games.

"We need goaltenders after this last weekend, and Kai fits the bill," said head coach Rob Murray of his newest netminder. "With Mannella hurt, Durny hurt and McDonald gone, we need to bring in solid goaltenders. Kai is a young and talented goalie, and we look forward to seeing what he can do."

The Ottawa, ON native played in one game with the Toronto Marlies of the AHL last season. The 6'3, 185 lbs. goaltender appeared in 105 games with Barrie and Mississauga of the OHL before turning pro, compiling a 45-43-6 record, a 3.37 GAA and an .894 save percentage.

To fit under the ECHL's roster size limit, the Oilers released forward Francesco Corona.

Tulsa continues a nine-game home stand on Thursday, Dec. 2 against the Rapid City Rush at 7:05 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 is Teddy Bear Toss Night, benefiting the Salvation Army. Fans are encouraged to bring a new stuffed animal to the game and throw it onto the ice after the first Oilers' goal. Tulsa closes out the week on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 4:05 p.m. against longtime rival Wichita.

ECHL Stories from November 30, 2021

