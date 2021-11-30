Defenseman Daniel Brickley Recalled by Chicago Wolves
November 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORFOLK, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, announced on Tuesday that defenseman Daniel Brickley has been recalled to the AHL's Chicago Wolves.
Brickley, 26, was sent to the Admirals from the Wolves back on October 14. Since his arrival to Norfolk, the Sandy, UT native had become one of the strongest threats on both sides of the puck for the Admirals. In 16 games with Norfolk, Brickley had 11 points (3g, 8a), which led all defensemen and was third overall on the team in points.
He was tied for fifth amongst ECHL defensemen in points and was tied for second in shots on goal (47).
The Admirals are back on home ice on Wednesday against the Atlanta Gladiators. Puck drop is set for 7:30 PM.
