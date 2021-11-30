Goaltender Trent Miner Reassigned to Utah

West Valley City, Utah - Goaltender Trent Miner has been reassigned to the Utah Grizzlies as he comes over from the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Miner was the ECHL's Goaltender of the Week for October 25-31, 2021, where he won 3 road games from October 29-31. In 5 games with Utah the 20 year-old Miner has a 4-1 record with a .921 save percentage and a 2.11 goals against average. He has appeared in 2 AHL games with the Eagles and has a 1-1 record with a 2.53 goals against average.

He was selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the 7th round (202nd overall) in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. Miner and the Grizzlies will face the Kalamazoo Wings for a 3 game series on December 3-4, 6. Friday is the Grizzlies first ever Pride Night. Saturday is the annual Teddy Bear Toss and Hispanic Heritage Night. Monday the 6th is the series finale. Face-off all 3 nights is at 7:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com.

