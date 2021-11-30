Game Notes: at Kansas City

November 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







GAME #17 at Kansas City

11/30/21 | Cable Dahmer Arena | 7:05 P.M. CST

Watch | Listen

LAST TIME OUT: The Rush took a 2-0 lead after two periods but allowed a pair of third period goals to extend the game and ultimately lost in a shootout to the Wichita Thunder, 3-2, Sunday afternoon at INTRUST Bank Arena. Logan Nelson and Brett Gravelle each scored for Rapid City and Lukas Parik made 24 saves on 26 shots in net.

A DIFFERENCE IN SCHEDULING: Rapid City visited Kansas City on Friday and beat the Mavericks, 4-3, in overtime. Since that game, the Rush have bussed to Wichita, played two games against the Thunder, and returned for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks. KC, on the other hand, has had the past three days off and has not played since Friday's game with the Rush.

OUT OF OFFICE: Rapid City is four games into an eight-game road trip that will take place in four cities over the span of 12 days. The Rush will make stops in Wichita, Kansas City, Tulsa and Allen before returning home. Tuesday marks the second game against Kansas City during the trip as the Rush previously beat the Mavericks in OT, 4-3, on Friday. Rapid City is 2-1-0-1 on the trip thus far and 3-3-1-1 on the road overall.

STREAKING: Tristan Thompson assisted on Logan Nelson's power play goal in the second period on Sunday, extending his point streak to seven games. Thompson has one goal and seven assists over the life of the streak, which is the longest by a Rapid City skater this season. The first-year pro also leads Rush defensemen in scoring this season with 10 points on two goals and eight assists.

ALSO HOT: Logan Nelson scored his sixth goal of the season on Sunday, pushing his team-leading point total to 19. Nelson has a point in every game of the Rush's current road trip, notching four goals and three assists over the past four games. He is tied for eighth in the ECHL in points and tied for fourth in the league with 13 assists.

JUST THE TWO OF US: Tuesday's game between Rapid City and Kansas City is the only game in the ECHL. It's the first time this season the Rush have played on a Tuesday.

ODDS AND ENDS: The Rush are 4-0-0-1 in Lukas Parik's last five starts in net...Rapid City has outshot its opponent in six of its last seven games...the Rush have power play goals in each of their past four games, going 5-for-14 on the man advantage during that stretch. Rapid City has the third-best power play in the league at 25.9% and has scored on 39.1% of its power plays on the road, the best mark in the ECHL...the Rush equaled a season-high for shots in a period with 20 in the second period on Sunday in Wichita.

UP NEXT: The Rush will head to Oklahoma for the first of two games against the Tulsa Oilers. Puck drop on Thursday night at the BOK Center is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

ECHL Stories from November 30, 2021

