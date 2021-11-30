ECHL Transactions - November 30
November 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, November 30, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Cincinnati:
Ben Johnson, F (team suspension lifted)
Greenville:
Lincoln Griffin, F
Tommy Besinger, F
Tulsa:
Francesco Corona, F
Utah:
Connor Graham, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Kansas City:
Dominick Procopio, D from Worcester
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Kevin Mandolese, G assigned from Belleville by Ottawa
Add Greg Campbell, D activated from reserve
Add Dalton Thrower, D activated from reserve
Delete Eric Neiley, F placed on reserve
Delete Chris Nell, G placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Delete Wyatt Ege, D loaned to Rochester
Florida:
Add Nathan Perkovich, F activated from reserve
Delete Cam Johnson, G placed on reserve
Greenville:
Delete Evan Fitzpatrick, G recalled by Charlotte
Idaho:
Delete Yauheni Aksiantsiuk, F recalled to Texas by Dallas
Iowa:
Add Adrien Beraldo, D returned from loan to Iowa (AHL)
Add Ryan Kuffner, F activated from reserve
Delete Hunter Jones, G recalled to Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota
Delete Bryce Gervais, F recalled by Iowa (AHL)
Kalamazoo:
Add Max Humitz, F returned from loan to Grand Rapids
Delete Denis Smirnov, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Angus Redmond, G activated from reserve
Add Theo Calvas, D activated from reserve
Delete Daniil Chechelev, G placed on reserve
Delete Jake Bricknell, F placed on reserve
Delete Greg Moro, D recalled by Stockton
Maine:
Add Callum Booth, G activated from Injured Reserve
Norfolk:
Delete Daniel Brickley, D recalled by Chicago (AHL)
Orlando:
Delete Cole Moberg, D recalled by San Jose (AHL)
Rapid City:
Delete Cole Kehler, G traded to Cincinnati
Reading:
Add Pat Nagle, G assigned by Lehigh Valley
Delete Mike Chen, D placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo, G signed contract, added to active roster
Tulsa:
Add Kai Edmonds, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Kyle Soper, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Kyle Soper, F placed on reserve
Delete Mason McDonald, G suspended by team, removed from roster
Utah:
Add Trent Miner, G assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Add Zac Robbins, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Garrett Metcalf, G placed on reserve
Delete Bailey Conger, F traded to Fort Wayne
Wheeling:
Add Tommy Nappier, G assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Patrick Watling, F loaned to Syracuse
Wichita:
Delete Tim Soderlund, F recalled to Bakersfield by Edmonton
Delete Matteo Gennaro, F recalled by Bakersfield
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 30, 2021
- ECHL Transactions - November 30 - ECHL
- Soderlund, Gennaro Head Back to Bakersfield - Wichita Thunder
- Oilers Sign Defenseman Kyle Soper and Goaltender Kai Edmonds - Tulsa Oilers
- Zimmer's OT Winner Caps Rabbits Comeback over Stingrays - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Goaltender Trent Miner Reassigned to Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Notes: at Kansas City - Rapid City Rush
- Newfoundland's O'Brien Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Brad Barone Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Orlando Solar Bears
- Orlando's Barone Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.