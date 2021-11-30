ECHL Transactions - November 30

November 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, November 30, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Cincinnati:

Ben Johnson, F (team suspension lifted)

Greenville:

Lincoln Griffin, F

Tommy Besinger, F

Tulsa:

Francesco Corona, F

Utah:

Connor Graham, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Kansas City:

Dominick Procopio, D from Worcester

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Kevin Mandolese, G assigned from Belleville by Ottawa

Add Greg Campbell, D activated from reserve

Add Dalton Thrower, D activated from reserve

Delete Eric Neiley, F placed on reserve

Delete Chris Nell, G placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Delete Wyatt Ege, D loaned to Rochester

Florida:

Add Nathan Perkovich, F activated from reserve

Delete Cam Johnson, G placed on reserve

Greenville:

Delete Evan Fitzpatrick, G recalled by Charlotte

Idaho:

Delete Yauheni Aksiantsiuk, F recalled to Texas by Dallas

Iowa:

Add Adrien Beraldo, D returned from loan to Iowa (AHL)

Add Ryan Kuffner, F activated from reserve

Delete Hunter Jones, G recalled to Iowa (AHL) by Minnesota

Delete Bryce Gervais, F recalled by Iowa (AHL)

Kalamazoo:

Add Max Humitz, F returned from loan to Grand Rapids

Delete Denis Smirnov, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Angus Redmond, G activated from reserve

Add Theo Calvas, D activated from reserve

Delete Daniil Chechelev, G placed on reserve

Delete Jake Bricknell, F placed on reserve

Delete Greg Moro, D recalled by Stockton

Maine:

Add Callum Booth, G activated from Injured Reserve

Norfolk:

Delete Daniel Brickley, D recalled by Chicago (AHL)

Orlando:

Delete Cole Moberg, D recalled by San Jose (AHL)

Rapid City:

Delete Cole Kehler, G traded to Cincinnati

Reading:

Add Pat Nagle, G assigned by Lehigh Valley

Delete Mike Chen, D placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo, G signed contract, added to active roster

Tulsa:

Add Kai Edmonds, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Kyle Soper, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Kyle Soper, F placed on reserve

Delete Mason McDonald, G suspended by team, removed from roster

Utah:

Add Trent Miner, G assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Add Zac Robbins, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Garrett Metcalf, G placed on reserve

Delete Bailey Conger, F traded to Fort Wayne

Wheeling:

Add Tommy Nappier, G assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Patrick Watling, F loaned to Syracuse

Wichita:

Delete Tim Soderlund, F recalled to Bakersfield by Edmonton

Delete Matteo Gennaro, F recalled by Bakersfield

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.