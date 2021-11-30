Zimmer's OT Winner Caps Rabbits Comeback over Stingrays

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits score four unanswered goals to defeat the South Carolina Stingrays 4-3 in come-from-behind fashion on Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum.

South Carolina score just 2:46 into the first period as Jade Miller buried a breakaway chance into the back of the net. The Stingrays added to their lead with as Alex Brink took a misplayed pass for a breakaway and scored his second of the season at the 6:41 mark.

The Stingrays scored a third goal from a five-on-three power play tally from Jordan Subban before Frédéric Létourneau scored his first goal of the season on the power play to put the Swamp Rabbits on the scoreboard at the 16:06 mark.

Early in the third, Greenville closed to within a goal as Liam Pecararo stole the puck behind the Stingrays net and worked in front of the net to score a shorthanded goal. Pecararo would tie the game at 3-3 with his second of the game, a power play goal at the 17:04 mark.

With the score tied, Greenville and South Carolina needed overtime to determine the outcome of the game. With 3:49 gone by in the sudden death period, Max Zimmer sniped his fifth goal of the season into the net for the 4-3 win to improve the Swamp Rabbits to 6-7-0-0.

