Cole Moberg Recalled to AHL

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that defenseman Cole Moberg has been recalled from the club by the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League.

Moberg, 21, has three points (1g-2a) in eight games with Orlando, and has added one assist in three AHL games with San Jose this season during prior recalls.

