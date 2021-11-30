Cole Moberg Recalled to AHL
November 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that defenseman Cole Moberg has been recalled from the club by the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League.
Moberg, 21, has three points (1g-2a) in eight games with Orlando, and has added one assist in three AHL games with San Jose this season during prior recalls.
NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears visit the Jacksonville Icemen on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The Solar Bears return home to host the Icemen on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for Mental Health Awareness Night, presented by AdventHealth. The game also serves as Thirsty Thursday, featuring $5 domestic draft beer specials during the game.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 30, 2021
- Cole Moberg Recalled to AHL - Orlando Solar Bears
- Everblades to Hold Skunk Ape Jersey Auction - Florida Everblades
- Defenseman Daniel Brickley Recalled by Chicago Wolves - Norfolk Admirals
- Miner Reassigned, Robbins Signed in Series of Grizzlies Transactions - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Transactions - November 30 - ECHL
- Soderlund, Gennaro Head Back to Bakersfield - Wichita Thunder
- Oilers Sign Defenseman Kyle Soper and Goaltender Kai Edmonds - Tulsa Oilers
- Zimmer's OT Winner Caps Rabbits Comeback over Stingrays - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Goaltender Trent Miner Reassigned to Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Notes: at Kansas City - Rapid City Rush
- Newfoundland's O'Brien Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Brad Barone Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Orlando Solar Bears
- Orlando's Barone Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.