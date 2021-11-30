Soderlund, Gennaro Head Back to Bakersfield

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, that Edmonton has reassigned forward Tim Soderlund to the Condors. Additionally forward Matteo Gennaro has been recalled to Bakersfield.

Soderlund heads back to Bakersfield after having a solid stint with the Thunder. In eight games, he has nine points (3g, 6a) and a perfect 2-for-2 in shootout situations. He has been a point-per-game player during his time in the ECHL, notching 15 points (5g, 10a) in 15 career ECHL games. Soderlund has points in three straight contests (2g, 2a).

Gennaro returns to Bakersfield after starting the season in training cam with the Condors. The four-year forward has 15 points (7g, 8a) in 14 games so far this season for the Thunder and has points in three-straight games (2g, 2a).

Wichita heads on the road for the next two games starting on Wednesday night in Coralville against the Iowa Heartlanders.

