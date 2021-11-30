Everblades to Hold Skunk Ape Jersey Auction

ESTERO, Fla. -- The Florida Everblades will be holding a virtual auction on the DASH auction app for game-worn Skunk Ape jerseys this week. All net proceeds from the auction will benefit Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation, which serves to provide hope and support to children undergoing pediatric cancer treatment and their families, while also funding cutting-edge research to end the disease. To view the auction, visit HERE.

The Everblades will be donning the holiday-themed Skunk Ape sweaters for one night only -- during Saturday's home matchup against the Trois-Rivières Lions. To purchase tickets to the game, visit HERE.

Bear Necessities is also the co-sponsor of the annual Teddy Bear Toss, which coincides with the Skunk Ape rebrand. Fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used Teddy Bears and stuffed animals! After the Everblades first goal, fans can toss their stuffed animals onto the ice! The stuffed animals will then be donated to the Golisano Children's Hospital and other local causes.

"We are overwhelmed by the support we are receiving from the Florida Everblades. Over 15,590 children will be diagnosed with some form of pediatric cancer this year and many of those children are right here in our backyards," stated Kathleen Casey, President and Founder of Bear Necessities. "Our mission is to eliminate pediatric cancer and to provide hope and support to those who are touched by it and this event will greatly assist us in our efforts. And, who doesn't love a teddy bear to cuddle with, especially when you aren't feeling well. Everyone participating on December 4th will leave knowing they are truly making a difference in the lives of children battling cancer. We are so grateful for this incredible opportunity to work with everyone involved in the Teddy Bear Toss evening."

"We are excited to be teaming up with Bear Necessities for this year's Teddy Bear Toss night," said Chris Palin, Everblades Executive Vice President of Business Development. "Bear Necessities is a great organization doing amazing work, and we look forward to raising money for the cause and supporting pediatric cancer patients anyway we can during the holiday season and beyond."

Fans can download the free DASH auction app on the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. Interested buyers will need to create an account in order to bid on the auction. The auction format features three groups of players, with a starting bid and buy it now option varying between each player. The buy it now option is only available from Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 10:00 am through Saturday, Dec. 4 at 3:00 pm on the DASH app. The three groups are as follows:

GROUP 1 GROUP 2 GROUP 3

Nathan Perkovich #16 Ben Masella #3 Jake Kearley #2

Joe Pendenza #22 Dylan Vander Esch #11 Jake McLaughlin #4

Kyle Neuber #24 Nico Blachman #12 Jordan Sambrook #6

John McCarron #25 Michael Neville #13 Jake Jaremko #15

Cam Johnson #33 Robert Carpenter #19 Xavier Bouchard #20

Tomas Vomacka #37 Stefan Leblanc #23 Kody McDonald #26

Levko Koper #40 Parker Gahagen #35 Cam Bakker #44

Blake Winiecki #41 Alex Aleardi #42 Chris McKay #55

Everbabes #21 Dylan Blujus #5 Everbabes #21

Blank #8 Everbabes #21 Blank #27

Blank #17 Blank #18 Blank #28

The auction will end with Group 1 jerseys at 9:00 pm on Saturday, Dec. 4. Group 2 jerseys will end at 10:00 pm on Saturday, Dec. 4. Group 3 jerseys will end at 6:00 pm on Sunday, Dec. 5.

The jersey will be autographed by the player, if available, unless specified that the winner does not want the jersey to be autographed. We will contact all the winners when the jerseys are ready for pickup.

The Blades will host Trois-Rivières for a trio of games this week, culminating in Saturday's Teddy Bear Toss game. The series will open with back to back games on Wednesday, Dec. 1 and Thursday, Dec. 2. Both will be Hump Day games, so that means Hump Day and college night deals! Take advantage of $3 Bud Light drafts and $3 John Morrell hot dogs all night. Plus, college students can purchase $5 tickets at the box office with a valid student ID.

