Orlando's Barone Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

Orlando Solar Bears goaltender Brad Barone

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Brad Barone of the Orlando Solar Bears is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Nov. 22-28.

Barone went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.41 goals-against average and a save percentage of .965 in two appearances last week.

The 30-year-old stopped all 32 shots he faced in a 1-0 overtime win at Atlanta on Tuesday and made 50 saves in a 4-3 shootout win against Norfolk on Saturday.

A native of Medfield, Massachusetts, Barone is 6-3-0 in 10 appearances this season while ranking third in the ECHL with a .945 save percentage and fifth with a 2.03 goals-against average.

Barone is 23-17-7 in 56 career ECHL appearances with two shutouts, a 2.91 goals-against average and a save percentage of .908.

Runner-Up: Evan Cormier, Newfoundland (3-0-0, 1.67 GAA, .925 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Tyler Parks (Atlanta), Samuel Harvey (Fort Wayne), Matt Jurusik (Idaho), Daniil Chechelev (Kansas City), Lukas Parik (Rapid City), Billy Christopoulos (Toledo), Philippe Desrosiers (Trois-Rivières), Alex D'Orio (Wheeling) and Evan Buitenhuis (Wichita).

