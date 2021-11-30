Orlando's Barone Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week
November 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Brad Barone of the Orlando Solar Bears is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Nov. 22-28.
Barone went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 1.41 goals-against average and a save percentage of .965 in two appearances last week.
The 30-year-old stopped all 32 shots he faced in a 1-0 overtime win at Atlanta on Tuesday and made 50 saves in a 4-3 shootout win against Norfolk on Saturday.
A native of Medfield, Massachusetts, Barone is 6-3-0 in 10 appearances this season while ranking third in the ECHL with a .945 save percentage and fifth with a 2.03 goals-against average.
Barone is 23-17-7 in 56 career ECHL appearances with two shutouts, a 2.91 goals-against average and a save percentage of .908.
Runner-Up: Evan Cormier, Newfoundland (3-0-0, 1.67 GAA, .925 save pct.).
Also Nominated: Tyler Parks (Atlanta), Samuel Harvey (Fort Wayne), Matt Jurusik (Idaho), Daniil Chechelev (Kansas City), Lukas Parik (Rapid City), Billy Christopoulos (Toledo), Philippe Desrosiers (Trois-Rivières), Alex D'Orio (Wheeling) and Evan Buitenhuis (Wichita).
Images from this story
|
Orlando Solar Bears goaltender Brad Barone
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 30, 2021
- Zimmer's OT Winner Caps Rabbits Comeback over Stingrays - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Goaltender Trent Miner Reassigned to Utah - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Notes: at Kansas City - Rapid City Rush
- Newfoundland's O'Brien Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Brad Barone Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Orlando Solar Bears
- Orlando's Barone Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.