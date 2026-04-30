Boston Legacy's Second Ever Goal by Alba Caño!!
Published on April 29, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Boston Legacy FC YouTube Video
Check out the Boston Legacy FC Statistics
National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 29, 2026
- Gotham FC Cruises Past Chicago in Comfortable 2-0 Win - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Racing Stumbles on Road at Washington - Racing Louisville FC
- San Diego Wave FC and Slalom to Co-Host Event for Mental Health Awareness Month - San Diego Wave FC
- Chicago Stars FC Drops Midweek Match to Gotham FC, 2-0 - Chicago Stars FC
- Boston Legacy Earns First Point of Season in 2-2 Draw with NC Courage - Boston Legacy FC
- Weatherholt, Sanchez score in come-from-behind draw - North Carolina Courage
- Winning Lineup Returns for Chicago Showdown - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Denver Summit FC Announces Hermes Worldwide as Official Local Team Transportation Partner - Denver Summit FC
- Chicago Stars FC's Halle Mackiewicz Activated from 45-Day Injury List - Chicago Stars FC
- San Diego Wave FC Travel to Face Portland Thorns FC in Midweek Match - San Diego Wave FC
- Washington Spirit Star Leicy Santos Named NWSL Player of the Week - Washington Spirit
- Preview: Chicago Stars FC vs. Gotham FC - Chicago Stars FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Boston Legacy FC Stories
- Boston Legacy Earns First Point of Season in 2-2 Draw with NC Courage
- Fauzia Najjemba Annouced as Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominee
- Boston Legacy Improve on Attack But Fall to Chicago Stars 2-0
- Boston Legacy FC, mainelove Announce Sustainability Partnership
- Boston Legacy FC, Stop & Shop Announce Partnership