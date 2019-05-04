Bootleggers Strikeout 15, Halt Peoria Streak in 3-0 Win

May 4, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release





Peoria, IL- Bowling Green Bootleggers pitching struck out 15 total Peoria Distillers in a 3-0 shutout win on Saturday night to end Peoria's six-game winning streak and tie the three-game series at one apiece. Bowling Green improves to 17-12 with the win and will play the series finale with a 5:05 PM CDT first pitch for the rubber match on Sunday.

The Bootleggers scored the first run of the game in the third inning to take the lead against Distillers starter Alvaro Seijas. Michael Smith led off with a double to right and went to third when Ford Proctor singled. Wander Franco lifted a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Smith to give Bowling Green a 1-0 advantage.

Bowling Green plated another run in the sixth with two outs against Seijas and Distillers reliever Edgar Escobar. Beau Brundage tripled to right in a full count to chase Seijas from the game. Jake Palomaki walked, but ball four was also a wild pitch that allowed Brundage to storm home and give Bowling Green a 2-0 lead.

The Bootleggers padded their lead with an insurance run in the eighth inning with two outs with Distillers reliever Sebastian Tabata on the bump. Brundage worked a two-out walk and stole second base. Palomaki singled to right field, plating Brundage and extending the lead to 3-0.

Shane McClanahan (2-3) tossed five scoreless innings while allowing four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in a win. Cristofer Ogando pitched two innings out of the bullpen, holding the Distillers to one hit with a walk and four strikeouts in a scoreless outing. Trey Cumbie got a six-out save, allowing one hit in the ninth with four strikeouts and two walks.

Notes: Smith extended his hit streak to four games... He also extended his on-base streak to 14 games... Bowling Green pitching struck out double-digit batters for the third straight game... Cumbie leads the team in saves with four... Saturday was the second shutout of the season for Bowling Green... They're 2-4 in shutouts this season... Proctor had his sixth multi-hit game of the season... Palomaki had his fourth... Saturday was McClanahan's second scoreless outing of the season... He's first was in the season opener on April 4 in Dayton... The two walks he allowed are also his lowest total since the opener... Bowling Green is 2-0 as the Bootleggers... The Hot Rods and Chiefs will take the field on Sunday in the series finale with a 5:05 PM CDT first pitch.... The Hot Rods will send RH Alan Strong (1-1, 2.14) to the mound to face a Chiefs starter yet to be announced... Major League pitcher Carlos Martinez will make a rehab appearance for the Chiefs during the game... Fans can catch all the action with Shawn Murnin on Willie 107.9 FM, as well as, with their smart phones via the MiLB First Pitch app and TuneIn Radio app.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.