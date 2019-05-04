Whitecaps Tie Series, Edge Bees 6-5
May 4, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Burlington Bees News Release
The Bees gave an early lead to West Michigan, chipped away from down 3-0 to make it 3-2, then again from 5-2 to make it 5-4 in the sixth, but a walk, and two one out singles in the top of the eighth pushed across what proved to be the winning run for the Whitecaps, as Burlington fell 6-5.
The Bees left 14 runners on base and were one for six with runners in scoring position.
Down 3-1 in the fourth inning, Nonie Williams drove a no-doubter over the left field fence for his second home run of the year with one out. An out later Gleyvin Pineda sent one into the night in right. Bees down 3-2.
Both teams plated two runs in the sixth. In the home half DH Francisco Del Valle single to left with one out. Williams walked. Right fielder Spencer Griffin walked to fill the bags. Pineda reached on a fielder's choice, which was booted by West Michigan shortstop Jose King. Del Valle scored on the play. Bases still loaded. Williams scored on catcher Harrison Wenson's sacrifice fly to center. Griffin moved to third. Pineda stole second, but Burlington could not muster another run.
Cole Duensing took the loss, going three innings, allowing 3 runs, two hits, walking seven and striking out three. Two of the walked batters scored. Matt Leon followed with three innings of his own. He gave up two runs on six hits and struck out two. Luke Lind finished the final three innings. He allowed one run on three hits, walked two and struck out five.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from May 4, 2019
- Bootleggers Strikeout 15, Halt Peoria Streak in 3-0 Win - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Whitecaps Tie Series, Edge Bees 6-5 - Burlington Bees
- Cubs Back to .500 After 4-3 Loss to LumberKings - South Bend Cubs
- Snappers Tip Locos, 2-1 - Lansing Lugnuts
- Chiefs Fall 3-0 in Battle For the Barrel - Peoria Chiefs
- Dragons Slide Past Kernels, 4-2 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Bandits Set New Season-Highs for Runs and Hits, Beat TinCaps 10-3 - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Solomon Shines in Return to TinCaps Lineup - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Whitecaps Survive Bees, 6-5 - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Willems Two-Run Double Lifts Dragons to Second Straight Win, 4-2 - Dayton Dragons
- Snappers Win a Thriller against Lugnuts 2-1 - Beloit Snappers
- 2018 Lugnut Lefty Rodning Returns, Wolverine Miller to Start Tonight - Lansing Lugnuts
- Win Streak Grows with Comeback - Great Lakes Loons
- Rattlers Let One Get Away in Great Lakes - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- TinCaps Game Notes: May 4 vs. Quad Cities (Game 28) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Bowling Green Bootleggers Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- INF Michael Wielansky transferred from extended spring training to Quad Cities - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday - Dayton Dragons
- Mejia Shines in LumberKings Win - Clinton LumberKings
- Captains Fall in 10, Lose Fifth Straight - Lake County Captains
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.