Whitecaps Tie Series, Edge Bees 6-5

May 4, 2019





The Bees gave an early lead to West Michigan, chipped away from down 3-0 to make it 3-2, then again from 5-2 to make it 5-4 in the sixth, but a walk, and two one out singles in the top of the eighth pushed across what proved to be the winning run for the Whitecaps, as Burlington fell 6-5.

The Bees left 14 runners on base and were one for six with runners in scoring position.

Down 3-1 in the fourth inning, Nonie Williams drove a no-doubter over the left field fence for his second home run of the year with one out. An out later Gleyvin Pineda sent one into the night in right. Bees down 3-2.

Both teams plated two runs in the sixth. In the home half DH Francisco Del Valle single to left with one out. Williams walked. Right fielder Spencer Griffin walked to fill the bags. Pineda reached on a fielder's choice, which was booted by West Michigan shortstop Jose King. Del Valle scored on the play. Bases still loaded. Williams scored on catcher Harrison Wenson's sacrifice fly to center. Griffin moved to third. Pineda stole second, but Burlington could not muster another run.

Cole Duensing took the loss, going three innings, allowing 3 runs, two hits, walking seven and striking out three. Two of the walked batters scored. Matt Leon followed with three innings of his own. He gave up two runs on six hits and struck out two. Luke Lind finished the final three innings. He allowed one run on three hits, walked two and struck out five.

