Chiefs Fall 3-0 in Battle For the Barrel
May 4, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release
Peoria, IL - The Peoria Chiefs, playing as the Peoria Distillers in the Battle for the Barrel, fell 3-0 to the Bowling Green Hot Rods, playing as the Bowling Green Bootleggers Saturday night. The loss snaps Peoria's six-game winning streak and drops them to 12-14 on the season.
The Bootleggers got on the board against Peoria Distillers starter Alvaro Seijas in the top of the third. Michael Smith led off with a double and went to third on a single from Ford Proctor. Smith scored the first run of the game on Wander Franco's sac fly for a 1-0 lead.
Bowling Green added insurance in the top of the sixth. Beau Brundage hit a two-out triple and scored on a passed ball from Edgar Escobar to make the score 2-0.
The Bootleggers added one run in the top of the eighth off Distillers reliever Sebastian Tabata. With two outs, Brundage walked, stole second and scored on a single by Jake Palomaki for the 3-0 lead.
Seijas (1-3) suffered his third loss of the season as he pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing four hits and two runs, with three walks and eight strikeouts. Escobar pitched 1 1/3 innings, allowing two hits with two walks and one strikeout. Tabata pitched the final two innings, allowing one hit and one run, while walking one and notching two strikeouts.
The Chiefs wrap up their series with the Bowling Green Hot Rods Sunday at 5:05 p.m. Promotions can be found on the team website or social media accounts. Peoria will start TBA against Bowling Green RH Alan Strong (1-1, 2.14). The broadcast can be heard, starting with the Pre-Game Show at 4:50 p.m. on the Peoria Chiefs Tune-In Page, which is free and also has a free app for smartphones and tablets.
