Snappers Tip Locos, 2-1

May 4, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release





LANSING, Mich. - Trailing by a run, the Lansing Locos (13-15) loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth with no one out, but were unable to overcome the Beloit Snappers (9-16), 2-1, on Saturday night at Cooley Law School Stadium.

The result ended the Locos' two-game winning streak and the Snappers' six-game losing streak.

Snappers infielder-turned-closer Eric Mariñez (Save, 4) gave up a leadoff single to Nick Podkul opening the ninth, extending his on-base streak to 14 games, followed by consecutive four-pitch walks to Jake Brodt and D.J. Neal. But Mariñez recovered to strike out Otto Lopez and coax a double-play grounder from Hagen Danner, snuffing out the threat and ending the game.

Debuting Lansing starter Troy Miller (Loss, 0-1) pitched 4 1/3 innings in his first pro start, allowing only a Nick Osborne solo home run in the second inning and a tie-breaking Lester Madden RBI double in the fifth inning - but a quartet of Snappers pitchers made the runs stand up.

Bryce Nightengale tossed the first four innings, allowing the Locos' only run, unearned due to Dom Abbadessa racing home from second base on a throwing error by catcher Skyler Weber.

Reid Birlingmair (Win, 1-0) followed with three scoreless innings, striking out five, with Michael Danielak tossing the eighth before yielding to Mariñez for the ninth.

In the loss, the Locos received 2 2/3 scoreless innings from Will McAffer and a scoreless inning apiece from Brody Rodning and Jackson Rees.

The Locos are back in action on Sunday on Cinco de Mayo, with a Street Festival from 2-6 p.m. with live music from Gabriel Burciaga & The Bad Boyz, vendors, food trucks and more, leading up to a 6:05 p.m. first pitch, capped off by postgame LAFCU Fireworks. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.