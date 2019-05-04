Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday

Saturday, May 4, 2019 l Game # 28

Veterans Memorial Stadium l Cedar Rapids, Iowa l 7:35 p.m. (EDT)

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (9-18) at Cedar Rapids Kernels (12-15)

RH Jhon De Jesus (1-2, 4.50) vs. RH Tyler Palm (1-2, 2.84)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Cedar Rapids Kernels (affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) in the second game of a three-game series. Dayton on the Road Trip: 1-3.

Streaks: The Dragons snapped a six-game losing streak last night. During the streak, they were outscored 47-19, posted a team batting average of .178 (32 for 180) and a team ERA of 8.27 (49 IP, 45 ER).

Last Game: Friday: Dayton 4, Cedar Rapids 3. The Dragons took a one-run lead to the bottom of the ninth for the second straight night, and Cedar Rapids put the first two men on base. With two out, the Kernels had runners at second and third, but Julio Pinto notched a game-ending strikeout on a 99 mph fastball. Michael Siani hit a two-run home run for Dayton and Miguel Hernandez had two hits including a double. Dragons pitchers struck out 15 batters, matching their 2019 season high. Starting pitcher Ricky Salinas struck out eight in four innings, the most strikeouts in a game this season by any Dayton pitcher.

Team Notes

A win tonight would give the Dragons back-to-back wins for the first time since April 5-6 and the second time in 2019.

A win tonight or tomorrow would give the Dragons their first road series victory since July 21-23, 2018 at Beloit when they won two-of-three. The Dragons are 5-6 at home; 4-12 on the road.

The Dragons are 6-1 when holding the opponent to three runs or less.

The Dragons have committed just one error in four games on the road trip.

Dragons starting pitchers have thrown 46 percent of the team's innings this season compared to 54 percent from the bullpen. Starters have thrown 105.1 innings while relievers have thrown 122.2.

Individual Notes

Jay Schuyler over his last nine games: 11 for 30 (.367) with seven runs batted in. He is batting a team-leading .314.

Michael Siani has a five-game hitting streak, going 5 for 19, .263 with one home run.

Mariel Bautista has hit safely in six straight games, going 8 for 27, .296.

Miguel Hernandez is 5 for 14 on the road trip, batting .357 to lead the team.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sunday, May 5 (3:05 p.m.): Dayton RH James Marinan (1-2, 5.48) at Cedar Rapids RH Cole Sands (0-0, 2.37)

