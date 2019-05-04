INF Michael Wielansky transferred from extended spring training to Quad Cities

The Quad Cities River Bandits, in conjunction with the Houston Astros, have announced the following changes to their roster on Saturday. Infielder Michael Wielansky and pitcher Cody Deason have been transferred from extended spring training to Quad Cities. Pitcher Joey Gonzalez has been transferred from Quad Cities to Fayetteville (Advanced-A). Pitcher Felipe Tejada has been transferred from Quad Cities to extended spring training.

Additions:

INF Michael Wielansky transferred from extended spring training to Quad Cities

RHP Cody Deason transferred from extended spring training to Quad Cities

Subtractions:

RHP Joey Gonzalez transferred from Quad Cities to Fayetteville

RHP Felipe Tejada transferred from Quad Cities to extended spring training

Wielansky was selected by the Astros in the 18th round of the 2018 MLB Draft out of Division III Wooster College. He hit .204 with two home runs and 13 runs batted over 43 games with Tri-City last season.

Deason is scheduled to start tonight's game in Fort Wayne. He is 0-1 with a 4.61 earned run average in four starts this season for the Bandits.

Wielansky has been assigned #15. Deason will continue wearing #22. The active roster remains at the 25-player limit.

