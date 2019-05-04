Cubs Back to .500 After 4-3 Loss to LumberKings

Clinton, IA: The South Bend Cubs saw their winless skid fall to three in a row in a 4-3 loss to the Clinton LumberKings on Saturday night.

Clinton, who has now won the first two games of this three game series, capitalized on two early errors made by South Bend to jump out to a 2-1 lead. Right hander Riley Thompson gave up all four runs scored by Clinton, but only one was earned. The former Louisville Cardinal tossed five innings and struck out eight batters.

The LumberKings used the home run ball to their advantage last night, but tonight their lead was built through small ball. The two errors made by the Cubs gave them base runners, but the game winning RBI was on a sacrifice fly in the 4th inning hit by Marcos Rivera.

South Bend hit the only home run of the night when Nelson Velazquez crushed his first Midwest League round tripper over the left field wall to make it a one run game.

Out of the bullpen, Jeffrey Passantino kept the Cubs in the game after Thompson departed. Passantino fired three scoreless frames to lower his ERA to 2.18. Passantino needed just 32 pitches to make it through the three innings, 19 of them were strikes.

As the game turned for the 9th, and with a 4-2 deficit, the Cubs started a rally with a Delvin Zinn single. Zinn's batting average is still sizzling hot at .359 after playing well in April and now into the first week of May. Zinn advanced to second on a wild pitch thrown by Zach Wolf. A short time later, Eric Gonzalez singled Zinn home.

With the tying run at first, South Bend was not able to drive Gonzalez in and dropped game two of the series 4-3. With the loss, South Bend's record falls back to .500 at 14-14 on the season. They will have the opportunity to rally back in the series finale tomorrow afternoon at 3 PM. Brailyn Marquez is the expected starter for the Cubs.

