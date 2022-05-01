Big Swings Carry Omaha to Victory in Series Finale

PAPILLION, Neb. - Home runs by Pratto, Pasquantino & Blanco, all for the second consecutive game, brought the Omaha Storm Chasers (11-12) to victory over the Toledo Mud Hens (10-12) on Sunday.

Brady Singer got the start for Omaha and gave up a first inning solo shot to the second batter he faced, Kody Clemens.

The bash brothers didn't let Toledo have the lead for long. Nick Pratto and Vinnie Pasquantino go back-to-back with solo blasts off Chase Anderson (Loss, 1-2) in the first. They both now have home runs in two consecutive games.

Singer went 2.2 innings and only gave up one hit, which was the home run in the top of the first. He collected three strikeouts and threw 48 pitches. Jace Vines came out of the bullpen to finish off the rest of the third and all the fourth.

In the fifth, Daniel Mengden (Win, 1-2) would come out of the bullpen and allow a solo shot to the first batter he faced, who was Ryan Lavarnway. Mengden settled down and got the next three outs in order, but the game was now tied 2-2.

The tie wouldn't last long, Dairon Blanco would hit a two-run blast to put the Chasers back in front 4-2. It is also his second consecutive day with a home run. Anderson would leave the game after 4.2 innings and Miguel Diaz would come in from the bullpen to get the final out in the fifth.

The lead would be cut in the top of the sixth when Daz Cameron hit a solo home run off Mengden. This would make Josh Dye come in to finish off the inning.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Chasers would quickly get that run back off a sac-fly from Freddy Fermin, to bring the score to 5-3. Brewer Hicklen scored off that sac-fly after he led off the inning with a single and was moved to third off an MJ Melendez double.

Brewer Hicklen breaks the game open in the seventh, with a two-run double that scored Dairon Blanco and Clay Dungan. Those two runs would bring the score to 7-3, in Omaha's favor. William Hancock came in as the DH replacing MJ Melendez.

In the top of the eighth, Kody Clemens would hit his second home run of the game, this time off Jose Cuas and brought the score to 7-4.

Arodys Vizcaíno (Save) would come in for the ninth and receive the save.

The Storm Chasers will begin their series against the Columbus Clippers on Tuesday at Werner Park. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. and coverage begins at 10:50 a.m. with the Sarpy County Tourism Pregame Show on 1180 The Zone.

