Joe Kelly Set to Begin Rehab Assignment Today

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) - Chicago White Sox RHP Joe Kelly, a two-time World Series Champion, will begin a Major League Baseball Rehab Assignment today with the Charlotte Knights. Gates open at 12:00 p.m. and first pitch from Truist Field in Uptown Charlotte against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

Kelly, 33, is currently on Chicago's injured list with a right biceps nerve injury. The California native was signed by the White Sox as a free agent on March 13, 2022. He spent the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers and posted a 2-0 record with two saves and a 2.86 ERA. Kelly was a member of the Boston Red Sox World Series Championship team in 2018 and the Dodgers World Series Championship team in 2020.

For his career, Kelly has appeared in 365 major league games and owns a 50-29 record with five saves and a 3.83 ERA over 730.2 innings pitched. He was originally drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the third round of the June 2009 First-Year Player Draft.

Today's game -- the finale of the six-game series -- can be heard live on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad and long-time broadcaster Mike Pacheco will have the call for all of the action. Fans can also watch the game live on My 12 WMYT starting at 1:00 p.m.

