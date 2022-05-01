Redbirds Survive Bulls Comeback Attempt in Third Straight Win

MEMPHIS, TN - The Memphis Redbirds took the series finale of a six-game series with the Durham Bulls at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park by the final score of 3-2 on Sunday night.

First baseman Luken Baker drilled his third home run of the year to tie the game in the top of the fourth inning. The blast brought the Redbirds series home run total to 17, adding on to the team's season high.

In the top of the fifth, left fielder Lars Nootbaar drove in his first Triple-A run of the season with a sacrifice fly. Memphis would add some much-needed insurance in the top of the seventh inning, thanks to an RBI single from left fielder Justin Toerner.

Due to a rain delay in the top of the third, the Redbirds bullpen was forced to throw seven innings in relief of starter Zack Thompson. Tommy Parsons (2-0) earned the win with two scoreless innings.

With runners at the corners, no outs and the infield in, Junior Fernandez forced a ground ball double play for the first two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning. The tying run did not score on the play. One batter later, Fernandez drew a ground ball to get out of the inning with the lead preserved.

In the bottom of the ninth, Jake Walsh struck out three Bulls to earn his league-leading sixth save of the season. Memphis pitching stranded the tying run at third base in each the eighth and ninth in the win.

The Memphis Redbirds (14-10) return to AutoZone Park on Tuesday morning to take on the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp for game one of a six-game series at 11:05 a.m. CDT.

