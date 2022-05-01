Bulls Fall Short in Series Finale to Redbirds

May 1, 2022 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release







The Durham Bulls (8-16) fell to the Memphis Redbirds (14-10) 3-2 on Sunday night in the six-game series finale at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Bulls CF Cal Stevenson extended his on-base streak to 14 games as he led the team in hits with two.

To start the game, the Bulls struck first as 3B Vidal Brujan tripled, then reached the plate on a wild pitch in the first. After a 53-minute rain delay, the Redbirds got on the board with a solo home run from 1B Luken Baker, the teams 17th homer of the series. Memphis would take a 2-1 lead after a sacrifice fly RBI from RF Lars Nootbaar in the fifth, and extend the lead to two in the seventh as LF Justin Toerner connected on a ground ball RBI.

The Bulls would respond in the seventh, as C Joe Hudson would go yard to trim the deficit to one. In the final inning, Durham had a runner in scoring position, but were unable to drive in the game tying run.

Bulls pitcher Chris Muller threw two innings, giving up no runs and ringing up three strikeouts and Christopher Gau threw two innings also, allowing two runs on four hits and ringing up one strikeout, picking up the loss. Redbirds pitcher Thomas Parsons picked up the win.

The Bulls will be back in action on Tuesday for the series opener of a six-game road slate against the Buffalo Bisons. The Bisons will start RHP Casey Lawrence (3-1,2.82), while the Bulls starter is to be determined.

The Bulls will return to the DBAP on Tuesday, May 10th to open a six-game series against the Gwinnett Braves. Tickets for all remaining home games are available at Durhambulls.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.