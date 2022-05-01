Luis Garcia Tabbed 585 Fitness Player of the Month

Red Wings infielder Luis Garcia terrorized International League pitchers in April, using his offensive prowess to claim the first 585 Fitness Player of the Month award for the Wings this season. The shortstop is among the top five in all major offensive categories among IL hitters, totaling the third most hits in all of Minor League Baseball.

The Nationals' 21-year old farm hand picked up 30 hits in just 20 games, ranking him second for most knocks in the International League, including five home runs, four doubles, and two triples. The lefty batter slashed .353/.409/.624 and had an OPS of 1.033 over those 20 games. Garcia stands alone atop the League in runs scored, coming across the plate 23 times in April.

Luis Garcia earned IL Player of the Week honors on the 17th, after he led the league in hits (14), batting average (.519), and total bases over the six game span from April 12-17. Closing the book on April, Garcia has a 182 wRC+, per FanGraphs (100 is average), ranking third among IL players (min. 15 games), one spot behind former Wing, now Syracuse Met, Daniel Palka.

