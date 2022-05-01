Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes

May 1, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (12-11) vs Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (9-13)

Game 23 | Home Game 12 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Sunday, May 1, 2022 | First Pitch 1:05 PM

RHP Colton Eastman (0-1, 3.52) vs LHP Manny Bañuelos (0-1, 1.42)

EASTMAN: No decision, pitching 3.2 innings, 3 H, ER, 2 HBP, 3 BB, 4 K on 4/24 vs Rochester (10-1 W)

BAÑUELOS: Handed loss after 5.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, ER, BB, 5 K (ties season high) 4/24 @ Buffalo (4-0 L)

LAST TIME OUT

MOOSIC, PA (April 30, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped a third consecutive game to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs Saturday afternoon, 2-0. It's the second time this season the RailRiders have been shut out.

Matt Krook made his fifth start of the season for the RailRiders and pitched five shutout innings with seven strikeouts. Krook now has a 1.96 ERA in 23 frames this season. On the other side, the IronPigs used seven pitchers to shut out SWB.

Locked in a scoreless tie, Lehigh Valley got on the board in the eighth on a two-out, run-scoring single from John Andreoli. A second run scored on a throwing error to make it 2-0 IronPigs. Armando Alvarez, David Freitas and Greg Bird delivered the three hits for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's offense.

Jonathan Hennigan (1-0) earned his first win out of Lehigh Valley's bullpen. In his Triple-A debut, Carlos Espinal (0-1) suffered the loss for SWB after going 2.2 hitless innings. Conor Brogdon (1) picked up his first save for the IronPigs. The RailRiders are now 9-13 on the season.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will look to take a series split on Sunday afternoon.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders welcome in the Lehigh Valley IronPigs for the final game of their first series this season. They will host them 12 times this season, matching up a total of 21 times this year. In 2021, the two met 36 times with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre winnings 21 of those games, the most against any Triple-A East opponent.

MANNYYYYY, THE MAN - The final of the series will see Manny Bañuelos on the mound for SWB. The lefthander enters play today as the RailRiders leader in ERA (1.42) and tied for second in WHIP (0.71). This will be his fourth appearance for the RailRiders this season and his third start. The last time he faced Lehigh Valley was August 29, 2014. He took a no decision after four innings, allowing three earned in that game in Allentown. That also happened to be his final outing in the Yankees organization before he returned eight years later in 2022.

NOT EVEN FROM THE EAST - Colton Eastman gets the call today for Lehigh Valley. The Cal State Fullerton product will be making his fifth start of the season today. He has allowed one or fewer runs in three of his first four starts this year. He enters with a 3.52 ERA this season, but if you ignore his April 13 start against Worcester where he surrendered five runs in four innings, that number would stand at 0.79. This is his second stint with the IronPigs (four starts in 2021). He has faced SWB once on September 14, 2021 ( L, 4.0 IP, 4, 4 ER, 2 BB, 4 K @ PNC Field).

STREAKY - David Freitas has a six game hit streak and a eight game on base streak entering today... Rob Brantley has a three game hit streak and five game on base streak... Ronald Guzmán's four game on base streak was snapped Friday... Oswaldo Cabrera's five game hits and doubles streak ended in game two on Friday... Oswald Peraza snapped a five game hitless streak Thursday with three hits including a home run. He has a three game hit streak entering play... David McKay has not been charged with a run in five straight outings, the longest for any RailRider reliever this season...

QUICK HITS - The RailRiders have not gone more than six days without a postponement this season... Entering Sunday, RailRiders batters have struck out the fewest times in Triple-A Baseball (174)... The RailRiders did not finish the month of April with a winning record (9-13)...

EVERYTHING'S MADE UP AND THE POINTS DON'T MATTER - The RailRiders scored three runs in game one and two yesterday. It was the third time this season they scored the same amount of runs in consecutive games (five on 4/5 and 4/6, one on 4/12 and 4/13)... Friday's game one was the first game this year to start earlier than the scheduled time (5:04 PM for a 5:05 PM schedule)...

HIGH AND MIGHTY - The RailRiders set a season high in runs and hits on Thursday night with 15 runs and 19 hits. Every RailRider in the starting nine either scored or drove in a run. The marks bested the previous high of 10 runs and 12 hits, both set on April 8 on the road in Syracuse in game two of a doubleheader. Prior to last night's game, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre had totaled 20 runs and 39 hits in seven games at PNC Field. Their team batting average jumped from .218 to .235 between the two days.

RUN RUN RUDOLPH - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has stolen 10 bases in 11 tries in the first five games of this series against Lehigh Valley. The RailRiders stole six bases in the opening game of this six game series against Lehigh Valley on Wednesday night. It was the most Scranton/Wilkes-Barre had stolen as a team this season. It also came one shy of tying a franchise record. They had entered Wednesday's series opening game with 11 stolen bases in the first 17 games of the year. The RailRiders have been caught on the bases just twice this season, which is tied for second fewest in all of professional baseball.

ON DECK - The RailRiders conclude their six-game homestand today with the IronPigs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will head on the road beginning Tuesday for a new six-game set with the Rochester Red Wings. The next RailRiders home game is Tuesday, May 10 when they host the Syracuse Mets for the first time this season.

AROUND THE ORG - The Yankees (15-6) rattled off their eighth straight victory yesterday 3-0 over the Kansas City Royals (7-12). Gerrit Cole tossed six shutout innings with six strikeouts. Entering Sunday, the Yankees hold the best record in the Majors. Luis Severino starts today at 2:05 PM looking for the series sweep over the Royals... The Somerset Patriots (13-7) won on a walk-off hit by pitch to defeat the Portland Sea Dogs (10-10) by a score of 3-2. Saul Torres was hit by pitch with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth It was Somerset's first game under their Copa de la Diversión moniker, the Zorros de Somerset. They play today at 1:05 PM... Eduardo Torrealba's game-winning two-run single in the bottom of the eighth powered the Hudson Valley Renegades (12-8) to a 7-6 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks (9-11) on Saturday night. There were four lead changes in the game. Their series wraps today at 2:05 PM... The Tampa Tarpons (8-10) and Lakeland Flying Tigers (8-10) were rained out for the second straight day last night. They will play a double header on Sunday starting at 11:00 AM...

