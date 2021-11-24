Bell MTS Iceplex Recognizes Arena Naming Partners

November 24, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







WINNIPEG - With programming again in full swing following the pandemic pause and subsequent programming restrictions, Bell MTS Iceplex is pleased to recognize the recent naming partners of its four hockey arenas. The official practice facility of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose is home to the Assiniboine Credit Union (ACU) Arena, Subway Arena, Flynn Canada Arena and Manitoba Building Trades Arena.

Bell MTS Iceplex prides itself on not just catering to Manitoba's hockey community, but to being an integral part of that community, and the facility's arena naming partners share this same commitment.

ACU has been a partner of the Iceplex since 2010 while the Subway, Flynn Canada and Manitoba Building Trades Arenas were named just prior to the pandemic shutdown in early 2020.

"ACU is proud to partner with the Iceplex as they bring the Winnipeg community back together again," said Kevin Sitka, President & CEO of Assiniboine Credit Union. "2022 promises to be an exciting year with their full schedule of exciting events and activities and we are very happy to support this longstanding local partnership."

"Hockey is an integral part of our culture in Manitoba and also within our membership of more than 10,000 skilled trade workers," said Tanya Palson, Director of Business Operations with Manitoba Building Trades. "This arena is an important contribution from our organization to the community, our members and their families, and we wanted to be a part of the Iceplex as a community space where our members spend a lot of their evenings and weekends."

"We are very proud to join the True North family in supporting the community where we reside. Flynn has been a part of the community since 1978," said Dave Sterling, Regional Vice President at Flynn Canada. "We were a small commercial roofing company back then, and now we're across Canada. Flynn knows the value of strong roots and a vibrant community, and that's why we are proud to support Bell MTS Iceplex."

Paul Karam, Subway Franchisee from Winnipeg added, "our partnership with Bell MTS Iceplex promotes health, wellness and active lifestyles. We are proud to support the many athletes that use the facility and especially the Subway® rink. We want to wish everyone in the hockey community, the best of luck this season."

Bell MTS Iceplex has been an important facility within the hockey community since its opening in 2010, catering to players of all ages and skill levels from Learn to Skate all the way to the pros. Recognized as a Hockey Canada Centre of Excellence, the Iceplex is focused on providing a premier hockey and overall experience for all players and spectators. Its four NHL-sized rinks provide upwards of 12,000 hours of ice time annually for team, league, and tournament play, minor hockey, Jets Hockey Development group and one-on-one sessions, as well for the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose team and individual training.

"If you play hockey in Manitoba, you've most likely played hockey at Bell MTS Iceplex," said General Manager David Sattler. "We are proud to provide a premier facility to Manitoba's hockey community and be part of the development of the many players who have skated on our ice, but there is so much more to this sport and to the hockey experience. We are equally proud to be part of that hockey community and to be a place where memories are made and where friendships grow."

A 17,000-plus-quare-foot two-level full-service facility with everything under one roof - Ice Lab dedicated goalie training facility, Focus Fitness high performance training centre, Jets Gear Pro Shop, conference facilities, 445-seat Press Box Restaurant & Sports Bar - Bell MTS Iceplex is the most versatile hockey facility in Manitoba, and an ideal venue for hosting tournaments of any size. The increased demand for ice time also makes the Iceplex one of the busiest hockey facilities in the province. The upcoming annual Winnipeg Jets Challenge Cup presented by Boston Pizza in December and January will be the Iceplex's largest tournament ever hosted with more than 220 participating teams - a growth of more than 100 teams since the last Challenge Cup held in 2019.

Bell MTS Iceplex is also home of the True North Youth Foundation's Winnipeg Jets Hockey Academy program and serves as home ice for 11 tenant teams.

For more information on Bell MTS Iceplex programs, visit BellMTSIceplex.ca.

