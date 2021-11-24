Admirals Get Two from Predators
November 24, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has reassigned forward Michael McCarron to Milwaukee (AHL). Additionally, defenseman Ben Harpur has been assigned to the Admirals on a conditioning loan.
McCarron owns 10 penalty minutes in six games with the Predators in 2021-22. The Grosse Pointe, Mich., native began the season with the Admirals and posted two assists in seven contests, bringing his career AHL totals to 131 points (53g-78a) in 239 contests. The 6-foot-6, 232-pound center has appeared in 81 career NHL games with Nashville and Montreal.
Harpur has skated in four games for Nashville this season, his third with the organization. The 6-foot-6, 231-pound blueliner has appeared in 141 career NHL contests - 38 of which have come with the Predators - and has also suited up in 170 career AHL games, with his most recent action coming in the 2019-20 campaign with Milwaukee and Toronto.
The duo will be with the Ads tonight when they host the Grand Rapids Griffins at 7 pm at Panther Arena. Fans can buy tickets by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550, by going to the the team's website at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com or visiting the office at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave.
