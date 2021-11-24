Wolves Welcome Lodnia

GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS - The Chicago Wolves announced Wednesday they have signed right wing Ivan Lodnia to a Standard Player Contract (SPC).

Lodnia, 22, was selected by the Minnesota Wild in the third round of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. He made his American Hockey League debut with the Iowa Wild on March 30, 2018, at the age of 18. Lodnia appeared in six games for Iowa that season and contributed a +2 plus/minus rating.

The Los Angeles native spent the 2020-21 season playing for Minsk Dynamo (KHL) as Minnesota loaned him there during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lodnia posted one goal and six assists in 27 games for Minsk.

Prior to turning pro, Lodnia enjoyed a stellar five-year run in the Ontario Hockey League with the Erie Otters and Niagara IceDogs. He piled up 261 points (106G, 155A) in 272 regular-season games and paced Niagara in scoring during the 2019-20 season with 62 points (27G, 35A) in just 45 games.

During his Age-17 season, Lodnia ranked as the sixth-leading scorer for the Erie squad that went all the way to the 2017 Memorial Cup Final. Competing alongside such teammates as Dylan Strome and Alex DeBrincat, Lodnia notched 24 goals, 32 assists and a +21 plus/minus rating in 66 regular-season contests.

