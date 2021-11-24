Detroit Recalls Renouf, Grand Rapids Signs Hillman

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday recalled defenseman Dan Renouf from the Grand Rapids Griffins. In addition, the Griffins signed blueliner Blake Hillman to a professional tryout.

Renouf has appeared in 11 games this season for Grand Rapids, totaling two assists, 15 penalty minutes and a plus-three rating. The Pickering, Ontario, native will head back to Detroit for the second time in his career, as he made his NHL debut with the Red Wings on March 27, 2017 at Carolina. The 27-year-old is a sixth-year pro and played in 18 NHL games a season ago with Colorado, logging three assists and 16 penalty minutes.

Hillman comes to Grand Rapids from the ECHL's Toledo Walleye. The defenseman has registered 13 points (2-11-13) in 11 games this season, which ranks third in the ECHL among blueliners. His 11 assists pace the league's defensemen while his plus-10 rating is tied for third. The Elk River, Minn., native has skated in 66 AHL games with Rockford, Grand Rapids and Stockton. During the 2019-20 season, Hillman suited up in five contests with the Griffins and totaled one assist and four penalty minutes.

