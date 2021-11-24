Penguins Preview: November 24, 2021

November 24, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







The Pens wrap up their four-game road swing with their second game in Charlotte tonight. We've got all the info you need in this edition of the PENGUINS PREVIEW.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (8-6-0-2, 18 pts, 4th in Atlantic Division) at Charlotte Checkers (7-7-2-0, 16 pts, 6th in Atlantic Division)

NOV. 23 | 7:00 PM ET | Bojangles Coliseum

SEASON SERIES

DATE TIME VISITING TEAM SCORE HOME TEAM SCORE RESULT

Oct. 17 - CLT 4 WBS 1 Loss

Fri., Nov. 12 - CLT 1 WBS 2 Win

Sat., ov. 13 - CLT 4 WBS 0 Loss

Tue., Nov. 23 - WBS 3 CLT 2 Win

Wed., Nov. 24 7:00 WBS - CLT - -

Sat., Dec. 4 6:05 CLT - WBS - -

Tue., Feb. 15 7:00 WBS - CLT - -

Wed., Feb. 16 7:00 WBS - CLT - -

TEAM LEADERS

CATEGORY | PENGUINS | CHECKERS

GOALS | Valtteri Puustien - 5 | Alexander True / Cole Schwindt - 6

ASSISTS | Jordy Bellerive - 8 | Alexander True - 8

POINTS | Valtteri Puustinen - 11 | Alexander True - 14

PIM | Kyle Olson - 18 | Kole Lind - 38

WINS | Filip Lindberg - 4 | Joey Daccord / Christopher Gibson - 3

GAA | Louis Domingue - 2.34 | Joey Daccord - 2.54

NEWS AND NOTES

WBS Penguins

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has points in three straight games (2-0-1-0) and in four of their past five games (3-1-1-0)

With his assist on Tuesday, Drew O'Connor has four points (3+1) in three games since being assigned from Pittsburgh.

O'Connor, who started the season with the NHL team, recorded 19 points (7+12) in 20 games with Wilkes-Barre last season, and now has 23 points (10+13) in 23 career games at the AHL level.

Kyle Olson recorded his second goal in as many games last night, and now has three goals in 14 games. He recorded two goals in 23 games during his rookie season.

Filip Hallander's overtime goal was the first game-winner of his AHL career.

The Penguins have eight wins this season, and eight different scorers have picked up game-winning goals in those contests.

P.O Joseph has points in five of his past six games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (0+5)

Tuesday night's game was Jordy Bellerive's 100th game as a Penguin.

Charlotte Checkers

The Checkers are winless in three consecutive games (0-2-1-0)

Charlotte went 3-3-0-0 in its recent six-game road trip, which started with a pair of games in Wilkes-Barre on Nov. 12 & 13.

Checkers' leading scorer Alexander True ranks tied for 16th in the AHL with 14 points (6+8).

Cole Schwindt is tied for fifth among AHL rookies with six goals so far this season.

Former Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins head coach Dan Bylsma is currently an assistant coach with the Checkers.

Former Penguins forward Scott Wilson (2014-16) is currently signed to an AHL deal with the Checkers.

After being affiliated with the Carolina Hurricanes for 10 seasons, the Checkers are now the primary development team for the Florida Panthers. The Seattle Kraken are also supplying players for Charlotte this season.

Seattle's AHL club, the Coachella Fire Birds, is scheduled to hit the ice next season.

