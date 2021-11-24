Capitals Recall Malenstyn and Sgarbossa from Chocolate and White

November 24, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that they have recalled forwards Beck Malenstyn and Mike Sgarbossa from the Bears. The announcement was made by Washington's senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Malenstyn, 23, has three points (1g, 2a) in 15 games for Hershey this season. The 6'3", 200-pound left wing made his NHL debut on Nov. 20, 2019 against the New York Rangers and has played in three career games for the Capitals. The Delta, British Columbia, native missed the 2020-21 season due to injury. In 135 career games with Hershey, Malenstyn has recorded 34 points (15g, 19a). Malenstyn was selected with the Capitals' fifth round pick, 145th overall, in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Sgarbossa, 29, leads Hershey with 14 points (8g, 6a) and eight goals this season. The Campbellville, Ontario, native appeared in five games with Washington during the 2020-21 season, recording two assists. During the 2019-20 season, the 6'0", 179-pound center played two games with Washington, making his Capitals debut on Nov. 20, 2019, against the New York Rangers. Sgarbossa also recorded 40 points (13g, 27a) in 39 games with Hershey, which ranked third on the team. Additionally, Sgarbossa led Hershey in points per game (1.03), tied for the team lead in game-winning goals (4) and ranked tied for second in power play goals (5). In 55 career NHL games with the Capitals, Colorado Avalanche, Anaheim Ducks and Florida Panthers, Sgarbossa has recorded 12 points (2g, 10a).

The Bears continue the 2021-22 season, presented by Penn State Health, tonight at GIANT Center. In the club's annual Thanksgiving Eve game, the Bears host the Providence Bruins at 7 p.m. It's Sara Lee and Canteen Vending Turkey Shoot Night. Tickets are available online at HersheyBears.com and at the GIANT Center Box Office.

