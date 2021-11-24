Frost Recalled to Flyers

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have recalled forward Morgan Frost under emergency conditions from their AHL affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Frost, 22, leads the Phantoms in scoring this season with 3-12-15 in 16 games. He scored in back-to-back games last weekend at Rochester and Toronto. The former first-round selection of the Flyers in 2017 out of the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds had shoulder surgery following an injury in just the second game of the NHL season in 2020-21 with Philadelphia.

He was recently named the Phantoms PSECU Player of the Week scoring 2-2-4 in the last two games including a three-point performance last Friday night at Rochester with one goal and two assists.

As a professional rookie in 2019-20, he represented the Phantoms at the AHL All-Star Classic in Ontario, California and scoring 13-16-29 in 41 games while also playing in 20 games with the Flyers where he scored two goals with five assists.

The Flyers are in action Wednesday night at the Florida Panthers.

The next home game for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms is Saturday, November 27 with a Thanksgiving weekend clash against the Bridgeport Islanders on Hockey Fights Cancer Night also featuring LIQUID-A as the featured guest in the Saturday Night Hockey Live concert series.

