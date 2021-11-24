Monsters Team up with Physicians Ambulance for Season of Giving

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters are proud to announce the team's annual Season of Giving presented by Physicians Ambulance will begin on Friday, November 26, when the Toronto Marlies visit Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at 7 p.m. This year's Season of Giving will run throughout the month of December impacting several organizations across Northeast Ohio during the holiday season.

"We are excited to work alongside our friends from Physicians Ambulance for another year of Season of Giving," said Monsters President Mike Ostrowski. "This tradition has become a piece of the holiday season we look forward to as an organization. Being able to use our platform to help families across Northeast Ohio is a special part of our role in this community and we enjoy being able to involve our fans too."

Fans can help assist with the Season of Giving at home games throughout the holiday season beginning with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Monsters Toy Drive. Fans are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to the Monsters home games through Friday, December 17, to be redistributed to children in need in Cleveland.

The Monsters have also partnered with Northeast Ohio Coalition for the Homeless for their Wrap Up Homelessness Event selling special Monsters themed wrapping paper in support of the Coalition. Specialty designed Monsters themed wrapping paper will be available at the Community Corner located outside of Portal 6 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for every Friday home game from November 26 to December 17. NEOCH looks to organize and empower homeless and at-risk men, women and children to break the cycle of poverty through public education, advocacy and the creation of nurturing environments.

Monsters fans will also once again get to participate in the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss on December 17 when the Utica Comets come to visit Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Fans are asked to being a new, unwrapped stuffed animal to toss onto the ice following the first Monsters goal of the night which will then be donated back to local organizations.

A special highlight of the Season of Giving will be when the Monsters and Physicians Ambulance adopt several families from the Cleveland area through MomsFirst at the May Dugan Center to provide holiday gifts and cheer. MomsFirst provides education, resources, and supportive services to pregnant and parenting teenage mothers throughout the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

Members of the Monsters front office will join Physicians Ambulance's staff at several volunteering events throughout the month of December at Shoes & Clothes for Kids and the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. Volunteers with sort, organize and pack supplies at Shoes & Clothes for Kids whose mission is to improve K-8 school attendance by eliminating the lack of appropriate clothing, shoes and school supplies as barriers. The group will also help pack boxes for the Greater Cleveland Food Bank that will be distributed to those in need across the city as the pandemic and economic crisis continue to affect families in Cleveland.

Working alongside front office staff of the NBA G League's Cleveland Charge, the Monsters and Physicians Ambulance will assemble Hygiene Kits that will be distributed to those in need across Northeast Ohio. A total of 1,000 kits will be delivered to the Be A Better Me Foundation, Refuge of Hope, May Dugan Center and Gloria Pointer Teen Movement Foundation.

