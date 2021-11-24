Gov. Charlie Baker to Drop Puck at T-Birds Game Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they will be welcoming Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker for the club's pregame festivities on Wednesday night at the MassMutual Center. Governor Baker will be on-hand to mark the T-Bird's record-breaking start to the 2021-2022 season by participating in team's pregame puck drop ceremony.

"We are honored to welcome Governor Baker to the Thunderdome tonight to drop the ceremonial first puck. With the team playing great and facing off against a local rival, we know there will be a lot of energy in the building and we can't think of a better way for our fans to kick off the Thanksgiving holiday," said Nathan Costa, President of the Springfield Thunderbirds.

WHO: Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker

WHAT: Governor to drop the first puck at the Thunderbirds game vs. the Bridgeport Islanders

WHERE: MassMutual Center

WHEN: Wednesday, Nov. 24, 6:00 p.m. ET

NOTES: The Governor will be appearing at ice level at 6:00 p.m. to drop the ceremonial first puck before the first-place Thunderbirds - who have raced out of the gates to the Atlantic Division lead and a 12-2-2-0 record - host the Bridgeport Islanders. Media will be permitted on-ice for a photo opportunity for the pregame puck drop ceremony.

Springfield's 12 wins in its first 16 games make up the best 16-game start to a regular season in T-Birds history, and the young season has been a resounding success off the ice as well. Entering Wednesday's action, the Thunderbirds continue to draw large crowds, with an average attendance of 4,778 fans per game coming through the gates at the Thunderdome. The 2021-22 season marks the first full season of the Thunderbirds' new affiliation with the NHL's St. Louis Blues.

