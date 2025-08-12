USL Louisville City FC

BALLER ALERT: USL Championship Player of the Week 23: Taylor Davila - Louisville City FC

August 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Louisville City FC YouTube Video


Check out the Louisville City FC Statistics



United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 12, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central