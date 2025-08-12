BALLER ALERT: USL Championship Player of the Week 23: Taylor Davila - Louisville City FC
August 12, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Louisville City FC YouTube Video
Check out the Louisville City FC Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 12, 2025
- Four Honors for FC Tulsa: Damm, Dalou, Rogers & Spencer Shine in USL Team of the Week - FC Tulsa
- Tampa Bay Rowdies Reveal "Classic Kit" - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Centreville Bank Stadium to Host Rhode Island's Largest Turkey Trot - Rhode Island FC
- Sporting JAX Powers into Inaugural Season with Sunbelt Rentals as Official Rental Equipment Partner - Sporting Club Jacksonville
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Louisville City FC Stories
- LouCity Starts Strong in Statement 'Fill the Fam Night' Win Over Charleston
- What to Watch for as LouCity Hosts Charleston in Season's Biggest Game
- LouCity & Racing Foundation Receives $15,000 Community Grant from Taco Bell Foundation
- LouCity Set for Promotion-Packed 'Fill the Fam Night' this Saturday
- LouCity Reclaims First Place After Pulling Away from North Carolina in Second Half